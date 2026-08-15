CJI Surya Kant extended Independence Day greetings, wishing for India's progress. PM Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort and urged citizens to work towards making India a developed nation ('Viksit Bharat') by 2047, asking them to dream big.

CJI Extends Independence Day Greetings

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday extended Independence Day greetings and wished for India's continued progress while upholding democracy, the rule of law, equality and constitutional principles.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, CJI Surya Kant said, "Happy Independence Day. May our country continue to progress with strength, democracy, the rule of law, equality, and all our constitutional principles." Highlighting his hopes for India's future, he added, "India, keep moving forward towards a stronger and brighter future."

PM Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort

Earlier in the day, to mark Independence Day, PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer.

PM Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'

PM Modi expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047. In his Independence Day address, the Prime Minister asked the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big - and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on 80th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and work towards making those dreams a reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward - even amidst difficulties and disasters - naturally emerges," he said.

"Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, because big dreams expand our thinking, broadening the horizons of our thoughts," he added.

Historic 'Vande Mataram' Recitation

Celebrating the recitation of the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at Red Fort for the first time since Independence, PM Modi said this was a "historic moment" for the country. (ANI)