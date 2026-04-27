Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to upgrade the State Assembly on the lines of the Indian Parliament, with improved facilities for members. He also participated in the Census 2027 self-enumeration, urging all citizens to register.

Revanth Reddy Orders Telangana Assembly Upgrade

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday held a review meeting with senior legislative officials regarding infrastructure and facility upgrades at the State Assembly premises, directing authorities to develop it on the lines of the Parliament of India.

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According to Telangana CMO, the review meeting was held in the Legislative Council Conference Hall and attended by Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Prasad Kumar.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to take measures to enhance the dignity of the House and ensure improved facilities and privacy for members. He also directed officials to establish a dedicated club for members at the Public Garden and create arrangements for a walking track and sports facilities within the Assembly premises.

Reddy further instructed that the Central Hall should be made ready before the next Assembly session and stressed that adequate steps must be taken to protect heritage structures within the Assembly complex from any damage.

Emphasising security concerns, the Chief Minister also called for strengthening security arrangements across the Assembly premises.

CM Participates in Census 2027 Self-Enumeration

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy on Sunday also participated in the Self-Enumeration program under the ongoing Census 2027 by registering his details online and urged people across the state to participate.

According to the CMO, census officials explained the details regarding self-enumeration to the Chief Minister. The CM further registered his details through the website and called upon all the people of the state to participate in the census. Director of Census Operations Bharathi Hollikeri, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Joint Principal Census Officer Priyanka Ala, and I&PR Commissioner Ch. Priyanka and other senior officials participated in this program.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday also stated that the self-enumeration phase in Telangana will be conducted from April 26, 2026, to May 10, 2026. This will be followed by the house-listing operations from May 11, 2026, to June 9, 2026. He added that this would be India's first fully digital Census. (ANI)