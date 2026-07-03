BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely condemned the demolition of a 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan's Farooqabad, calling it an 'affront to Sikh religious sentiments' and a violation of international norms for preserving historic structures.

BJP Leader Condemns 'Reprehensible' Act

BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely condemned the reported demolition of the 125-year-old historic Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Pakistan's Farooqabad, calling the incident "highly reprehensible" and alleging that it reflected the Pakistani government's insensitivity towards religious minorities.

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Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Lovely termed the demolition an affront to Sikh religious sentiments and said the destruction of a heritage place of worship violated international norms for preserving historic structures. "It is unfortunate, and we condemn it. It is an act of insensitivity towards minorities. This incident reflects a broader pattern of the Pakistani government's disrespectful treatment of religious sites," Lovely said.

Calling for accountability, he added, "The destruction of such a historic building, which is also a place of worship, is not only an affront to the religious sentiments of Sikhs but also a violation of international regulations, particularly UNESCO's rules protecting buildings over 100 years old." Highlighting the Centre's response, Lovely said, "The Indian government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has taken immediate notice and issued an ultimatum to Pakistan, demanding action against those responsible and the restoration of the gurdwara. This act is highly reprehensible."

Appeals for Restoration and Action

Echoing similar concerns, Granthi Sahib Sardar Balbir Singh from Pathankot appealed to the Pakistani government to restore the historic shrine and ensure strict action against those responsible. "Gurdwaras are sacred places for all faiths where people gather and find solace. I appeal to the Pakistani government to severely punish the perpetrators, restore the gurdwara to its original state, and ensure such incidents do not recur. Despite living in India, we feel a strong connection to the gurdwara in Pakistan," he told ANI.

The remarks come after Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa strongly condemned the reported demolition of the 125-year-old heritage gurdwara in Pakistan's Farooqabad, describing it as a "grave sin" and alleging continued neglect of Sikh religious sites in the neighbouring country.

MEA Terms it 'Targeted Act of Vandalism'

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also strongly condemned the reported demolition, calling it a "highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism" against a revered Sikh shrine. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Pakistan to conduct a prompt investigation, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the protection of religious minorities and their places of worship.

India also expressed concern over what it described as the continued systematic targeting of minority communities and their religious sites in Pakistan.