'Tek Fog' couldn't be found on Prominent App Stores: Centre informs Parliament

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, as per news reports, the ministry is not aware of any technical vulnerability that makes social media intermediaries susceptible to manipulation.

The IT ministry informed the Parliament that the government had taken note of the news reports about the app 'Tek Fog', which is allegedly used to manipulate social media platforms. The IT ministry has attempted to locate it on prominent app stores, however, they could not find it.

While responding to the question of whether the government plans to investigate the role of Tek Fog in circulating misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic, anti Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and Delhi communal violence.

Chandrasekhar said the government had taken note of news articles about the alleged app, Tek Fog, which has been used to manipulate social media platforms. He added that the ministry has tried to locate the app on prominent app stores and APK stores and could not find the app in any of these online stores.

Chandrasekhar stated that the government is committed to providing users with an open, safe, and accountable internet. He is aware of the risk and danger posed by the growing phenomenon of disseminating false and hateful information via some social media platforms.

Chandrasekhar added the government had made numerous efforts to tackle the challenges of user harm and hateful content on social media platforms. He mentioned new IT intermediary rules and other measures taken to address issues.

The minister explained that the ministry does not track or monitor apps or content on social media platforms.

