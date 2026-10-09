BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused Rahul Gandhi of a 'U-turn' on Starlink, alleging the Congress leader now supports the company's India entry just to oppose PM Modi, after his party previously opposed it on national security grounds.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'U-turn' on Starlink

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of adopting contradictory positions on Starlink’s entry into India, alleging that the Leader of Opposition was supporting the company to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, Surya criticised Gandhi’s response to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s remarks on the company’s efforts to enter the Indian market, alleging that the Congress leader had reversed his party’s earlier position on the issue.

Surya claimed that the Congress had opposed Starlink’s possible entry into India last year, alleging that the move was intended to benefit businessmen close to the Prime Minister. He also said the party had raised national security concerns at the time. “First, when discussions were going on last year about Starlink’s possible entry into India, the Congress party opposed it, alleging that this was being done to support businessmen close to Prime Minister Modi. They even brought in the national security angle to oppose Starlink’s entry. And now, the same Rahul Gandhi has made a complete U-turn and is pushing for Starlink’s entry into India. He has not only reversed his party’s stand from a few months ago, but has also conveniently forgotten the national security arguments his own party had raised then. This shows that Rahul Gandhi’s opposition is simply for the sake of opposition,” Surya said.

He further alleged that Gandhi’s position on Starlink reflected a willingness to support foreign business interests to challenge Indian businesses perceived to be close to the Prime Minister.

'Reminds Us of Jaichand'

Drawing a parallel with the historical figure Jaichand, Surya accused Gandhi of siding with foreign interests for political purposes and cautioned that such an approach could lead to technological and economic dependence. “This reminds us of Jaichand. There are many such examples in Indian history where our own people sided with foreign interests to further their individual political ambitions. Every time, such choices cost the nation dearly. These divisions and betrayals contributed to centuries of foreign domination and subjugation. And for what? Just to oppose Modi? Will you oppose India just to oppose Modi, Mr. Rahul Gandhi?” Surya asked in his post.

BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill also took a dig at the Lok Sabha LoP saying, "Rahul Gandhi Gang: Odd Day: BJP Govt is selling nation’s interest by giving license to Starlink. Even Day: BJP Govt is protecting Indian businessman by not giving license to Starlink. Don’t know about Starlink, but Prince’s “Intelligence-Link” is definitely disconnected"

Former Minister Explains Govt Stance on Security

Former Union Minister and Keralam MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded to Musk's allegation that the license for Starlink's operations in India were being blocked by vested interests. Chandrasekhar said a country has to plan for itself and its interests before every new choice. "It is true that Indias Telecom was a sector beset with opaqueness and corruption for several decades - where cronies ruled under the benevolent love and the politics of ur latest fan (name not withheld -@RahulGandhi). But under PM @narendramodi, 3 principles govern the tech (including Telecom/Internet) sector: Open - Free from any monopoly-duopoly, free and fair competition; Safe and trusted - Infra, Network, Platforms must be safe and trusted; Accountable- Every participant should be legally accountable for safety and trust," he said in a post on X.

Chandrasekhar said that in a case like that of licenses for satellite communication patience was necessary. "It seems to me that Govt has made it clear: all three satcom licensees are at broadly the same stage of ensuring security clearance by verifying its safety and trust first, then spectrum. Satellite IP services have many security implications. More so in a country like India which has faced years of Terror and insurgency supported by inmical state actors in our neighbourhood. From 26/11 terror attacks to recent ones in Pahalgam, satcom has been preferred comm for Terrorists. Satellite VOIP and encryption creates more challenges security wise. Not insurmountable but new capabilities and capacity hv to be built to ensure Safety and Trust. I have used @Starlink and I think its awesome technology - and represents a new era in mobility innovation. No doubt. But a country has to plan for itself and its interests before every new choice. Thats what India is doing. Patience is unavoidable and in this case is a necessity," he posted.

The Musk-Rahul Gandhi conversation has ignited much criticism for the SpaceX CEO and the Lok Sabha LoP. (ANI)