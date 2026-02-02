BJP MP Tejasvi Surya lauded India's economic growth under the Modi government in a Lok Sabha speech. He contrasted the current 'decade of transformation' with the UPA's 'decade of lost opportunity,' citing transparency and controlled inflation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya hailed the nation's growth under the BJP-led central government in contrast to the previous government, during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

India's Growth Amid Global Slowdown

Addressing the assembly, Surya said that the President's speech assumes significance as India is growing economically, "despite the global economic slowdown." "This is the 12th year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The first speech of President Droupadi Murmu to this house comes in the most important kaal of Amrit kaal. The speech comes at a time when India today, despite the global economic slowdown, is the fastest-growing economy. It comes at a time when india has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, given people wings for aspiration, when the Yuva shakti is being admired to be future torchbearers of this great civilisation," Surya noted in his address.

Stable Leadership Under PM Modi

He further hailed the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, whose "dedication and delivery of governance", he said, has been awarded with an overwhelming victory thrice while other democracies witnessed major government shifts. "In the last 12 years, the popularity and political capital of the government and the Prime Minister has been on a constant increase. 10 years is a long time. In the same time, many other democracies have seen many leaders come and go. In the UK, the US, Japan, Italy and other nations, many leaders changed. This is a testament to the Prime Minister's dedication to governance and delivery, which is why he was reelected thrice with a thumping majority. His popularity and political capital are only increasing," Surya asserted.

UPA's 'Decade of Lost Opportunity'

Surya then launched a sharp attack on the previous UPA governments, calling their tenure "a decade of lost opportunity." Reading excerpts from the UPA government's President's addresses, Surya noted several references to scams, corruption, and slow economic growth. He used those instances to further underscore the BJP government's efforts towards the overall growth of the country.

From Corruption to Transparency

"While reading the previous President's address, I felt that over the past 10 years, the nation has come a long way. In the President's address from the UPA government, we see a stark example of a decade of lost opportunity and, today, a decade of transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Droupadi Murmu's address had no mention of corruption, scams or scandals because we have delivered the most honest and integrated government, which is our biggest achievement," Surya said.

"However, the President in the 2011 address said that there has been a grievance in some quarters that hte befits intended for the poor through anti-poverty programs have not reached them in full measure." He said that "corruption's biggest effect was on the poor then" and read from the speech of President Droupadi Murmu in which she said, "My govt is institutionising transparency, and honesty in systems in the last 1 yearn the govt as provuied benefits worth more than 6.75 lakh crore to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer."

Surya said that the difference is "unmistakable". "The Modi government ensured delivery with dignity. Rhetoric has turned into reform and leakage into direct benefit transfer," he said.

Contrast in Economic Handling

Furthermore, Surya noted another aspect of contrast: the country's economic handling. He said that UPA's tenure experienced high inflation, low growth, policy paralysis, explaination and excuses for failures.

"In 2009, the President, in their address, said that India is facing low growth, it will require meeting the challenge of restoring economic growth, which is hurt by the global economic slowdown. Back to a higher growth path. High growth is necessary to provide the govt te capacity to expand opportunities for employment." Surya stated. He further said that the next few years in the UPA government saw similar references, adding that in the Modi government, despite crisis, "India remains the fastest growing major economy with inflation under control, benefitting the middle class and the poor." (ANI)