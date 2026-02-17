RJD's Tejashwi Yadav dubbed CM Nitish Kumar a 'puppet CM' run by 'corrupt officials'. The remark led to a heated clash in the Bihar Assembly, with Nitish Kumar accusing Yadav of attempting to buy MLAs to bring down the government.

Tejashwi Yadav Calls Nitish Kumar 'Puppet CM'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him an "unconscious" and "puppet CM." The Leader of Opposition in state assembly alleged that the administration is being "run by corrupt officials" rather than elected representatives. Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said, "This is the misfortune of Bihar that we have got an unconscious Chief Minister, we have got a puppet Chief Minister. Where it is not the people's representatives but corrupt officials who are listened to."

Heated Exchange in Assembly Over Poaching Allegations

Meanwhile, the Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav engaged in sharp verbal sparring over the political situation in the state. During the ongoing Bihar Assembly Budget Session on February 6, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioned how much money he allegedly paid to six MLAs in 2024 to bring down the government. "How much money did you (Tejashwi Yadav) pay to those 6 MLAs? Where did you get that money from? You extorted that money from the MLAs who were already on your side," the Chief Minister said.

Jailed JD(U) MLA Takes Oath

Earlier, Anant Singh, Janta Dal (United) MLA from Mokama, took oath as the MLA in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha assembly. Before taking the oath, he touched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet and took his blessings. He had been unable to take his oath earlier due to his incarceration in Beur Jail following his arrest on November 1, 2025, in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case. Singh reached the Bihar Vidhan Sabha assembly in an ambulance from the Beur Jail to take the oath.