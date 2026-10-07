Suvendu Adhikari launches the West Bengal Industrial Promotion Policy, seeking stakeholder cooperation to boost investment, streamline project timelines, and restore the state’s industrial glory ahead of the festive season.

Suvendu Adhikari Unveils New Industrial Policy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday called for greater coordination among the government, industry stakeholders and the people to accelerate industrial development in the state. Adhikari was speaking at the launch of the West Bengal Industrial Promotion Policy at Utsari Eco Park, where he sought cooperation, suggestions and teamwork from various stakeholders to strengthen the state's industrial sector.

"BJP is not a family party. BJP is not a regional party. BJP-NDA is functioning in 21 states. UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat are going first and we are 1000-km behind them. I want your hearty cooperation, advice, suggestions and good team work. Public representatives, lawmakers, policy makers, cabinet, bureaucracy, industrialists, investors, trade union organisers and the people of West Bengal - we should all work together," he said.

Leadership and Stakeholder Perspectives

On West Bengal's new industrial policy, State Minister Tapas Roy said, "This is a gift from the Chief Minister for all the industries, industrialists, business leaders and entrepreneurs in West Bengal ahead of Dhanteras, Kali Puja, and Diwali..."

State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta called the policy the "basic architecture of our investment" and said that the policy signals that investors are welcome to the State. "Today we unveiled the basic architecture of our investment. The reason for this is very simple, for a long time West Bengal was thought to be a very unwelcoming place for investors businesses. Today we signal one thing that you are welcome and these are the broad structures on which you can operate. Now those structures are appealing to some and to some it might not be enough... The point really which has to be worked out is that at least it gives a sense of predictability. They know people know this is what West Bengal is offering us now..."

Vision for Future Growth

West Bengal Minister Moumita Biswas Misra said, "It is the best possible gift ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras... This was essential, as no such system existed previously. Land was unavailable, there was no proper policy in place, and whenever industrialists attempted to launch a project, there was no defined timeline. Files would simply circulate from one desk to another and get stuck, which completely discouraged industrialists from pursuing their interests here. Today, as you have seen, we have established a clear timeline—we have committed to completing processes within a set number of days. We have a mission and a vision: to restore West Bengal to its former glory. If you look at history, you will see that industry and commerce once flourished here in West Bengal—we aim to bring back that era. We are all working hard to achieve this goal..." (ANI)