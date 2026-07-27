Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav demanded a judicial inquiry into the AK-47 firing during a student protest in Siwan. He questioned who authorised the firing and warned of a 'massive agitation' if cases against protesters were not withdrawn.

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the firing of AK-47 bullets during a student protest in Siwan, questioning who authorised the use of firearms and holding the state government accountable for the police action.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav demanded that the Bihar government clarify whether senior police officials or the state Home Minister had authorised the firing. "Taking action against a constable is a different matter. But on whose orders was the action taken? Was action taken against the Superintendent of Police? Was it the order of the Home Minister of Bihar, the Chief Minister? They should come and clarify, give a statement on whose orders this happened. And we demand a judicial inquiry into this," Yadav said.

Yadav warns of 'massive agitation'

Yadav also warned of a "massive agitation" if the cases against protesters were not withdrawn and the students were not released. "And if by this evening these people do not withdraw the cases and release the students, we will organise a massive agitation," he said.

He alleged that the firing was aimed at protesters and claimed that three students were injured in the incident. "In any state of the country, even in Delhi, AK-47 bullets were not fired. So on whose orders were AK-47 bullets fired in the state of Bihar? And if you look at the footage of the bullets, no aerial firing was done. Firing was done by aiming, and three students were hit by bullets," he said.

Yadav said he had met the three injured students and alleged that several students were still being arrested despite an assurance that cases against protesters would be withdrawn and those arrested would be released. "And immediately, when an agreement has been reached, there are still arrests in Bihar or several other states. Even the family members do not know where their children are now. Innocent people are also being picked up and put in jail," he said.

Demand for transparency on arrests

The RJD leader demanded that the Bihar government make public the details of students arrested in connection with the protests, including the charges against them. "We would like the Bihar government to clarify which students have been taken into custody and what sections have been applied. This should be made public by the Bihar government," he said.

CM must clarify, protocol questioned

The RJD leader questioned the use of AK-47s during a student protest, saying that such action was unprecedented even during major agitations. "Many major movements have occurred in the country, yet until today, AK-47 bullets have not been fired. Just as the NDA government cheated the farmers yesterday, today they are cheating the students," he said.

Yadav also demanded that Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary clarify the circumstances surrounding the firing, pointing out that the Home portfolio is under the Chief Minister. "We demand a judicial inquiry, and the Chief Minister should clarify this himself since the Home Ministry is under his control. He must explain on whose orders the shots were fired and what exactly happened. A full account should be given: how many students were arrested, what charges were filed, and whether their parents were informed," he said.

He further questioned whether due protocol was followed while dealing with the protesting students. "Even for a lathi charge, orders come from above. Do you think AK-47s were fired without orders? One thing is clear: there is a proper protocol for controlling crowds. Did these people follow that protocol?" Yadav asked.

Links incident to history of paper leaks

Yadav also alleged that students continued to face the consequences of examination irregularities and said his party had repeatedly raised the issue of paper leaks in the Bihar Assembly. "For those who have been in power for 21 years, papers are constantly leaking. We have raised the issue of paper leaks in the Bihar Legislative Assembly many times, whether for police recruitment, BPSC, or NEET. This government itself is a leak," he alleged.

Background of Siwan protest

The remarks came after Bihar's Siwan witnessed clashes between student protesters and police personnel during protests on Saturday over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy. Police used tear gas shells and lathicharge to disperse the protesters following reports of stone-pelting. An AK-47 firing incident was also reported during the unrest.

Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha told ANI on Monday that action had been taken against police personnel who were seen firing an AK-47 during the student protest.

Earlier on Sunday, Yadav had met injured protesters from Siwan at Medanta Hospital and demanded action against the police personnel allegedly involved in the firing.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticised the use of force against students, alleging that AK-47 bullets had been fired at protesters in Bihar and pellet guns used against students in Delhi.

The developments come amid heightened political tensions over examination irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, with Opposition parties demanding accountability and action against those responsible. (ANI)