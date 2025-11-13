RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence in his Mahagathbandhan alliance winning a "clear majority" in Bihar, dismissing exit polls. He warned officials against any "unconstitutional and unfair" acts during the vote counting process.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections result day on November 14, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that his party-led Mahagathbandhan alliance is poised to form the next government in Bihar with a "clear majority," dismissing exit polls that have predicted the NDA's victory.

Warns officials against malpractice

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav warned the officials that if the administration "acts on anyone's orders", then the public will take care of it. "We are completely confident that we are forming the government with a clear majority... We will very comfortably win the election tomorrow. Our workers are at all the counting stations and are alert. If the Administration repeats their 2020 mistake again, or anyone crosses their limit, does something unconstitutional and unfair, and if any official acts on anyone's orders, then the public will take care of it," he said.

Alleges BJP orchestrating victory narrative

Tejashwi accused the BJP of orchestrating a narrative of victory through "certain BJP leaders, along with some compliant media and officials." He claimed the NDA is "anxious and restless" and is aware that they are on their way of being out of power. "We had also observed earlier that certain BJP leaders, along with some compliant media and officials, were creating a propaganda and perception that the BJP was winning the election. The BJP is anxious and restless, aware that this government is on its way out," the RJD said.

Claims of a plot to slow down counting

The RJD leader further claimed of "possible cheating", citing intelligence about a planned manipulation of the counting process. "We have recieved information from officials who are receiving calls or being called in to meet that there will be a conspiracy tomorrow to slow down the entire counting process, and not to declare the seats that Mahagathbandhan wins tomorrow and declare the NDA seats first... They will adopt such a strategy tomorrow," Tejashwi claimed.

Party workers on alert

Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav held a virtual meeting with the party's candidates and district-level office bearers, during which a detailed discussion was held on guidelines related to vote counting and preparations for the counting process.

Repeating the allegation of alleged electoral malpractice, the RJD leader said that the party, along with the people of Bihar, are "alert, vigilant, cautious, and fully capable, aware, and prepared with enthusiasm, hope, and confidence to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity."

"Last night, through a video conference with party candidates and district organisation office-bearers, an in-depth discussion was held on guidelines related to vote counting and preparations for the counting process," Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X in Hindi.

The counting for the 243 Bihar assembly polls will be conducted on November 14. The winner will be declared on the same evening, marking the end of a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was conducted following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Talking about being ready to deal with any "unconstitutional activity," the RJD leader said, "The justice-loving people of Bihar, the birthplace of democracy, and all social and political workers who love Bihar and the Constitution are alert, vigilant, cautious, and fully capable, aware, and prepared with enthusiasm, hope, and confidence to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity."

"Bihar and Biharis are committed to saving democracy and the Constitution," his post added.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. (ANI)