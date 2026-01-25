Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav dubbed Rahul Gandhi a 'cowardly leader' for not visiting Ayodhya. He supported ex-Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad's allegations of no internal democracy within the grand old party.

Tej Pratap Yadav Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Cowardly'

Jan Shakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday called Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a "cowardly leader" as he agreed with former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad's statement against the senior Congress leader.

"Rahul Gandhi is a cowardly leader. He said he would go to Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram. He hasn't gone yet. Why didn't Rahul Gandhi go? He should have gone, shouldn't he?" Tej Pratap Yadav said when asked about Shakeel Ahmad's statement.

Shakeel Ahmad on Saturday alleged that there's "no internal democracy" in Congress and Rahul Gandhi wants to "throw out" the senior leadership of the party. The former Union Minister lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, claiming the latter is "uncomfortable" in collaborating with popular, veteran leaders. "There are many leaders in Congress who have been politicians long before Rahul Gandhi became one. The day Rahul Gandhi ji won his first election, I won my fifth election. I believe he is uncomfortable sitting with people who don't see him as their boss. I have felt this for a long time, but when you stay in party you don't say such things," Ahmad told ANI.

On RJD-Congress Alliance

Additionally, when asked about reports of Congress wanting to break away from the alliance with RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Congress should've done this earlier. They fought the elections and lost it. They should've done this earlier when he was riding 'phat phatiya" (motorbike). He can do 'phat-phatiya' mastering, and he can cook 'Murga-bhaat'. That's his job."

Tej Pratap's Political Background

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the party and family in 2024 following a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai. Following his expulsion, Tej Pratap Yadav went on to launch his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD).

Reunion With Lalu and Merger Claims

Earlier this month, Tej Pratap Yadav claimed "RJD will merge with JJD." This came after the "Dahi Chuda" program organised by Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav. In the program, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav reunited with his estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav, at his residence in Patna. (ANI)