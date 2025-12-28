JJD president Tej Pratap Yadav demanded an investigation into claims of a basement at Rabri Devi's former residence. The controversy arises after the Bihar government allotted her a new house, prompting backlash from the RJD.

Tej Pratap Yadav Demands Probe

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) president Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday called for an investigation into claims that a basement exists at the official residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi. "Let an investigation be conducted. (At Rabri Devi's residence) Whether there is a basement or not will come to light. When we were there, there was no basement. Whether there is a basement or not is a matter for investigation," he told ANI.

New Residence Allotment Sparks Political Row

On November 25, the Bihar Building Construction Department allotted House No. 39 on Harding Road in Patna to Rabri Devi in her capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. Until now, she had been residing at 10 Circular Road for nearly two decades.

The decision triggered political reactions, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shakti Singh Yadav expressing surprise over the move. He questioned the rationale behind changing the residence of a former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, alleging increased influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state government. "Those holding the reins of power appear nominal, while those holding portfolios are considered experienced. Even then, such a decision is surprising," he said.

Rabri Devi's Political Career

Rabri Devi served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1997 to 2005, becoming the first woman to hold the post. She assumed office following the resignation of her husband, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, after an arrest warrant was issued against him in the fodder scam case.

She has been serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council since 2018.