    'Technical halt...': MEA mum on human trafficking claim after aircraft with Indians was grounded in France

    On aircraft with Indian passengers that was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the flight was grounded during a technical halt near Paris.

    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    A recent incident involving an aircraft carrying 303 Indian passengers, grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, has sparked attention and concerns about the well-being of those involved. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, addressed the situation, providing insights into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    Also read: French grounding prompted 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    In a press conference on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed that the aircraft, with Indian passengers on board, was grounded during a technical halt near Paris. "It was grounded during a technical halt near Paris...and a few Indians, I don't have the exact numbers stayed back there, and I would have to refer you to the French authorities because this is being dealt by French authorities as per their local laws. The specific Indians who are there, if they require any assistance from us, we would extend consular assistance," he said.

    Meanwhile, 25 Indian passengers who had stayed behind in France seeking asylum after their flight from the UAE was grounded were recently released, according to local French media reports. The passengers had initially boarded a plane bound for Nicaragua but faced a refueling stopover at Vatry airport in northeastern France on December 21, resulting in the plane being grounded for four days due to an anonymous tipoff.

    Local reports indicated that the 25 passengers seeking asylum were freed based on formal grounds. The local judge ordered their release, citing that the head of the border police at France's main Charles De Gaulle airport had not referred the case within the stipulated timeframe. As a result, the passengers are now free to navigate French territory, even if their immigration status remains irregular.

    Also read: WATCH: Passengers held in France over 'human trafficking' concerns evade media in Mumbai, raise suspicions

    Initially suspected of human trafficking, two individuals questioned by the police in connection with the incident were ultimately released. The investigation revealed that the passengers had boarded the plane voluntarily, leading to the dropping of human trafficking charges against those detained. This development underscores the importance of a thorough examination of circumstances before formal charges are levied.

    Of the released passengers seeking asylum, five were reportedly taken into the care of child welfare services, highlighting the complexity of the situation, especially concerning minors. The asylum seekers, who chose to remain in France, have undergone a legal process that has brought attention to the challenges faced by individuals seeking refuge.

