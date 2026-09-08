Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu slammed the YSRCP's 'baseless allegations' about DSC teacher recruitment in Andhra Pradesh, asserting the process was transparent and questioning why Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to raise the issue in the Assembly.

TDP Defends Transparent Recruitment Process Speaking to ANI, Naidu said, “DSC recruitment in Andhra Pradesh has always been conducted by the Telugu Desam Party under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This time, Nara Lokesh led the recruitment process from the front, and 16,000 DSC teacher jobs were provided in Andhra Pradesh in a record manner. After one year, when the teachers have joined and are performing their duties, the YSRCP has raised this issue only to create chaos in the system. Even after these allegations were raised, the TDP has clarified every allegation. We have publicly listed the facts regarding each teacher whose name was mentioned and explained how the recruitment was conducted.” Naidu Questions Jagan Reddy's Silence in Assembly Naidu also questioned former Andhra CM and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy for not raising the issue in the Assembly. He asserted that the DSC recruitment was conducted transparently and said the state government would continue with teacher recruitment in the future.“Jagan Mohan Reddy had a major opportunity to raise and discuss these allegations in the Assembly. The Assembly recently met, but he did not attend. If he genuinely believes that something wrong has happened, why did he not come to the Assembly and discuss it?” he further said. “The Assembly is the biggest platform to raise and debate such allegations. This clearly shows that the YSRCP is only trying to make baseless allegations. We are very confident that the DSC recruitment was conducted properly and transparently. Not only this, we are going to conduct DSC recruitment again and again. We are already preparing for the next DSC,” Naidu said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of making baseless allegations regarding the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu said the DSC recruitment was conducted properly and transparently under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh leading the recruitment process. He said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had clarified all the allegations raised by the opposition and publicly provided details regarding the teachers whose names were mentioned.Speaking to ANI, Naidu said, “DSC recruitment in Andhra Pradesh has always been conducted by the Telugu Desam Party under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This time, Nara Lokesh led the recruitment process from the front, and 16,000 DSC teacher jobs were provided in Andhra Pradesh in a record manner. After one year, when the teachers have joined and are performing their duties, the YSRCP has raised this issue only to create chaos in the system. Even after these allegations were raised, the TDP has clarified every allegation. We have publicly listed the facts regarding each teacher whose name was mentioned and explained how the recruitment was conducted.”Naidu also questioned former Andhra CM and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy for not raising the issue in the Assembly. He asserted that the DSC recruitment was conducted transparently and said the state government would continue with teacher recruitment in the future.“Jagan Mohan Reddy had a major opportunity to raise and discuss these allegations in the Assembly. The Assembly recently met, but he did not attend. If he genuinely believes that something wrong has happened, why did he not come to the Assembly and discuss it?” he further said. “The Assembly is the biggest platform to raise and debate such allegations. This clearly shows that the YSRCP is only trying to make baseless allegations. We are very confident that the DSC recruitment was conducted properly and transparently. Not only this, we are going to conduct DSC recruitment again and again. We are already preparing for the next DSC,” Naidu said. (ANI)