Punjab Police conducted a flag march at LPU campus following violent student protests over an alleged rape. Over 2,000 security personnel were deployed. Officials assured safety and LPU has postponed exams and suspended classes.

Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a flag march at Lovely Professional University (LPU), where the protest by students turned violent. Massive student protests erupted in Punjab’s Phagwara area early Sunday morning after news spread on social media regarding the alleged rape of a university student within the campus premises.

Police Assure Safety, Deploy 2,000 Personnel

Speaking to reporters on students holding a protest at LPU, ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said that over 2,000 personnel are currently deployed to ensure security on the campus throughout the night. "We will ensure security on the campus throughout the night... A force of over 2,000 personnel is currently deployed here. Law and order has been fully maintained and restored... The process is ongoing, and we are working to keep the situation under control. I cannot provide further details at this moment. To the families whose daughters are staying in the hostel here: please do not worry; everyone is safe... The atmosphere here is completely calm, and the university students are also cooperating with us in restoring peace...," ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said.

Rumours of Hostel Disturbances Debunked

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said that reports of disturbances in hostels were rumours, adding that all hostels had been checked and the situation is normal. "First of all, reports of disturbances in the hostels were merely rumours. All hostels have been checked, and there are no issues. Traffic has resumed, and the situation is normal. Other matters will be resolved through discussions with the students... Overall, the atmosphere is fine, and any minor issues will be addressed... Please inform the families that all students are safe and there is no cause for concern," Singh said.

Protest Disrupts Traffic

Earlier, a truck driver, Vikas Yadav, said, "We have been stranded since 7 AM; there is no sign of things opening up yet... We are extremely distressed... We have had to abandon our vehicles and flee..."

LPU Postpones Exams, Suspends Classes

Following this, LPU postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice to ensure the safety and well-being of all students amid ongoing violent protests over an alleged rape case.

The university has also suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, it said in a statement.

The administration also appealed to students to remain calm, follow official instructions and stay connected for further updates.

(ANI)