Senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao strongly condemned the YSRCP for unleashing a 'wave of violence' during municipal elections, accusing them of preventing TDP candidates from filing nominations after their humiliating 2024 assembly defeat.

Former minister and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Sri Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao strongly condemned the YSRCP for unleashing an alleged "wave of violence and hooliganism" during the ongoing municipal elections across the stat, a release said.

YSRCP Accused of Electoral Violence and Intimidation

Addressing the media at the TDP Central Office in NTR Bhavan on Wednesday, he accused the opposition party of deliberately targeting the democratic process by "physically preventing TDP candidates from filing their nomination papers." He noted that YSRCP leaders are resorting to tearing up nomination documents and launching unprovoked attacks on police personnel, including women constables.

The former minister pointed out that the opposition's current desperation stems from their humiliating defeat in the 2024 assembly elections, where they were reduced to a mere 11 seats while the NDA coalition secured 164 seats. He mocked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for "running away to his Bengaluru palace within 24 hours of the election results, unable to face the reality of his party's collapse". "It's clear that this fear has pushed the YSRCP to orchestrate electoral chaos even in their traditional strongholds within the united Kadapa district," it said. He specifically mentioned severe disruptions orchestrated by the opposition in Pulivendula, Rayachoti, Kamalapuram, Proddatur, Erraguntla, and Rajampet, alongside other areas like Punganur and Darshi.

TDP Contrasts 'Destruction' with Development

Contrasting the opposition's destructive tactics with the state government's developmental push, the TDP spokesperson highlighted the rapid implementation of the Super Six promises. "The state is aggressively moving forward with welfare initiatives like the Deepam scheme offering free gas cylinders, the revival of Anna Canteens, and the massive distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions. Meanwhile, they're busy filing hundreds of frivolous court cases to stall the state's progress," it added.

Legal Hurdles to Stall Recruitment

Uma Maheswara Rao called out the opposition leader for filing nearly 300 cases in the courts in a vindictive attempt to "block" the Mega DSC recruitment drive. He noted that despite these deliberate hurdles, minister Nara Lokesh has worked tirelessly to provide more than sixteen thousand teaching jobs to the state's youth, it said.

Praise for Water Security Projects

Shifting focus to irrigation and water security, the senior leader praised the visionary approach of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for averting a major drinking water crisis in the state. "By efficiently utilizing the Pattiseema project, the government successfully diverted Godavari waters to meet the critical needs of various regions," as per the release. He confidently stated that the first phase of the lifeline Polavaram project will be completed by next year, securing the agricultural future of the state.

A Challenge for Democratic Conduct

Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao challenged the YSRCP to abandon their allegedly "violent, axe-wielding political culture and face the municipal elections democratically." He criticised their habitual reliance on courts to create obstacles and street violence to disrupt public peace.

Assuring the state that the coalition government remains fiercely committed to delivering both welfare and development, he warned the opposition that their desperate attempts to "intimidate voters and hijack the electoral process will ultimately fail".