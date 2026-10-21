The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has won three Awards of Excellence from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for its innovative initiatives in digital mobility, operational efficiency, and data-driven bus route planning.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been selected for three Awards of Excellence in Urban Transport by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), recognising its initiatives in digital mobility, operational efficiency and data-driven bus route planning.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the awards recognise DTC’s initiatives in digital mobility, operational efficiency and data-driven transport planning. "They will be presented during the valedictory session of the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on 24 October 2026."

Details of the Three Awards

The three award categories are Excellence in Innovation and Smart Mobility Solutions for the Pink Saheli NCMC Card Programme; City with the Best Public Transport System for the Integrated Smart Bus Management System; and Best Use of Big Data Analytics for Operations and Evidence-Based Transport Planning for the DEVI Bus Routes Initiative, it added.

Pink Saheli NCMC Card Programme

The Pink Saheli NCMC Card Programme has facilitated the issuance of more than 20 lakh cards for free bus travel to eligible women and transgender passengers under the applicable scheme, read the statement.

Integrated Smart Bus Management System

The Integrated Smart Bus Management System strengthens operational monitoring through GPS-based tracking, CCTV surveillance, performance dashboards and other technology-enabled tools, as per the release.

DEVI Bus Routes Initiative

Meanwhile, the DEVI Bus Routes Initiative, implemented in coordination with IIT Delhi, uses data analytics and scientific route planning to improve neighbourhood connectivity and first- and last-mile access, particularly in underserved areas.

Delhi Govt's Commitment to Modern Transport

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the three national-level recognitions reflected Delhi's commitment to modern, technology-driven and inclusive public transport, with a focus on better connectivity and improved passenger services.

Singh said, “These recognitions are an encouragement to further strengthen Delhi’s public transport system. Our focus is on using technology and data to make bus services more efficient, accountable and accessible, while ensuring better last-mile connectivity for residents. The Pink Saheli NCMC Card Programme also reflects our commitment to inclusive mobility and passenger convenience. We will continue working towards a reliable, passenger-centric and sustainable public transport network for Delhi". (ANI)