Maharashtra ATS has taken custody of two accused in the alleged forced conversion case at a Nashik TCS BPO. The Human Rights Commission has sought details from TCS and the police, while the company has asked employees to work from home for safety.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken custody of two accused, Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon, in the alleged forced conversion case linked to Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The ATS is currently interrogating the accused in connection with the alleged forced conversion case linked to Nashik TCS.

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Human Rights Commission takes cognisance

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission Member Priyank Kanungo said that the Commission has taken cognisance of the matter and has asked TCS for details of their BPOs, offices, subsidiaries, POSH committees and records of complaints received in the past three years. Speaking with ANI, Kanungo said, "... A complaint was received alleging that at a TCS BPO in Nashik, women employees were being groomed, lured, blackmailed, forced to change religion, made to offer prayers, and subjected to sexual exploitation -- all with the knowledge of senior management. It was claimed that management deliberately allowed such activities... We have taken cognisance of the complaint and asked TCS to provide details of all their BPOs and offices across India, including subsidiaries, the constitution of their POSH committees, and records of complaints received in the past three years, along with how they were handled."

He further added that the HRC has requested information from the Maharashtra police regarding the FIR in this case within two weeks. "We have also issued notice to Maharashtra Police, seeking clarity on the FIR filed in this case -- specifically, whether the head of operations of the concerned office has been named as an accused, and if not, why. The information has been requested within two weeks," he stated.

TCS announces precautionary measures

Meanwhile, TCS has asked its employees at its Nashik branch to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims. Sources confirmed that the decision was taken keeping employee safety in mind.

Investigation uncovers evidence

During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 'suspicious' call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions, too.

A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka. (ANI)