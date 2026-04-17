An investigation at a TCS office in Nashik is examining serious allegations of sexual harassment and religious coercion. A significant development involves a Hindu employee, Gopal, allegedly changing his identity to "Gulshan" and adopting a new religion. Police are determining if this was voluntary or due to pressure from an organized group.

The investigation into the alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik has taken a disturbing new turn after fresh details emerged about how one employee named Gopal was allegedly transformed into “Gulshan” as part of what investigators suspect may have been a larger pattern of identity change and religious influence inside the workplace.

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According to new findings cited in media reports, police are examining claims that Gopal, a Hindu employee at the Nashik unit, gradually began distancing himself from his family and old social circle before allegedly adopting a new Muslim identity under the name Gulshan. The development has become one of the most closely watched aspects of a case that has already triggered national concern over workplace safety and corporate accountability.

Investigators believe the alleged transformation was not sudden. Sources familiar with the inquiry say the employee’s lifestyle reportedly began changing over several months. Colleagues noticed altered behaviour, new religious practices and a visible shift in personal associations, prompting concern among those who knew him earlier. Police are now trying to determine whether the identity change was voluntary or part of broader pressure from within a group of accused employees. Reports suggest officials are examining communication records and testimony from current and former staff to understand how the change unfolded.

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A contractual employee had earlier told NDTV that conversations about targeting Hindu colleagues were openly discussed inside the office. He said, “They used to say, 'Go make Hindu girls your girlfriends and marry them'. They used to say 'convert your religion' and used to talk about their religion.”

The same witness also claimed financial incentives may have been involved. According to the NDTV report, he said, “They were also given money. It was ongoing since 2021. The HR madam was also funded.”

Police in Nashik have now registered multiple FIRs related to the case, with investigators describing the accused as functioning in a coordinated manner. One senior officer said the suspects appeared to operate “like an organised gang” while allegedly identifying vulnerable employees inside the office.

That assessment has strengthened concerns that the case may involve more than isolated misconduct. Several women employees have accused colleagues of sexual harassment, emotional manipulation and attempts to pressure them into religious practices against their wishes. A woman employee told investigators she was systematically isolated from others inside the office and prevented from moving freely.

Another employee told reporters that younger women between the ages of 20 and 25 were allegedly singled out because they were considered easier to influence emotionally. Police sources say this claim is now being examined as part of the larger investigation into whether employees facing personal or financial distress were deliberately targeted.

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The case first gained momentum after undercover police officers reportedly entered the office disguised as housekeeping staff to observe employee interactions from inside. That covert operation led to several arrests and expanded the probe far beyond the original complaint.

TCS has suspended the accused employees and said it is cooperating fully with investigators. The company said, “TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form.”

The role of the company’s internal complaint system is also under scrutiny. Victims have alleged that warnings were ignored and repeated complaints were not acted upon in time. Investigators are now reviewing whether internal safeguards failed to protect staff members who sought help.

The alleged identity change from Gopal to Gulshan has become symbolic of the broader questions surrounding the case — whether vulnerable employees were merely influenced socially or whether a deeper pattern of coercion existed within one of India’s largest IT workplaces.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to examine digital evidence, employee records and financial links to determine whether the case was the result of individual misconduct or part of a wider organised network operating inside the Nashik office.

With more witnesses stepping forward, the TCS Nashik case is rapidly evolving into one of the most serious workplace misconduct investigations in recent corporate India, and the revelation about Gopal’s alleged transformation into Gulshan has added a new and deeply unsettling dimension to an already explosive case.

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