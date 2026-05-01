Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra urged industrial and commercial establishments to adopt WFH for at least two days a week. The voluntary appeal, made during a virtual meeting, aims to conserve fuel and promote public welfare in the national capital.

Delhi Labour and Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday held a virtual meeting with Labour Department officials and urged industrial and commercial establishments to adopt work-from-home arrangements at least two days a week in the interest of fuel conservation and public welfare.

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The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by the Labour Commissioner, Joint Labour Commissioners, Deputy Labour Commissioners, inspectors, electrical inspectors and other senior officials of the department.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed advisories issued regarding fuel conservation, promotion of public transport and reduction in petrol and diesel consumption in view of the prevailing situation.

A Commitment to National Interest

Addressing officials, Mishra said this was perhaps the first time that officers and staff from the district to the state level had connected through an online conference.

He said India continued to remain among the few economies moving forward strongly despite prevailing international circumstances under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Prime Minister had made important appeals to the nation in view of the changing global situation, which the Delhi Government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, had decided to implement as a commitment.

Push for Work-From-Home

The Labour Minister said a significant amount of fuel was consumed in commuting to offices and that work-from-home arrangements could substantially reduce such consumption.

He added that systems implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic and the GRAP period had already demonstrated that many functions could effectively be carried out remotely.

Mishra directed officials to approach large private establishments, IT companies and institutions where work from home was feasible and request them to implement WFH for at least two days a week in the national interest.

He said the Delhi Government had already decided to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by 20 per cent, and private establishments should also contribute positively towards fuel conservation.

Advisory Recommendations

According to the advisory, industrial establishments, factories, shops, commercial establishments, and IT and ITES institutions in Delhi have been requested to implement work from home arrangements for eligible employees for at least two days a week, wherever feasible and maintain a minimum on-site staff as required.

The advisory also recommended staggered office timings, greater use of public transport and carpooling, promotion of virtual meetings and reduction in non-essential official travel.

Mishra clarified that the measures were not being imposed as pressure or compulsion but were voluntary appeals in the national interest.

He instructed officials to regularly review the implementation of the campaign at the district level and ensure maximum use of online systems to facilitate fuel conservation.

'Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan' Campaign

The meeting also highlighted the national campaign "Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan", which calls for a reduction in petrol and diesel consumption, adoption of healthy lifestyles, reduction in unnecessary edible oil consumption and promotion of local Indian products.

The minister urged employers to create awareness among employees about the importance of fuel conservation and encourage practical fuel-saving measures.

Essential Services Exempted

Hospitals, healthcare services, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, water supply, sanitation, disaster management and other essential services have been exempted from the advisory, according to officials.