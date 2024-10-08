'Taps, sofa, ACs missing': Tejashwi Yadav accused of stealing items from Deputy CM residence, RJD reacts

Following Tejashwi Yadav's departure from the Deputy CM's residence, accusations of theft have arisen, with officials claiming missing items. The RJD denies these claims, calling them petty politics, while the ruling coalition expresses disappointment over the alleged actions.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Monday accused of stealing items, including taps, while vacating the Deputy Chief Minister’s official residence in Bihar’s Patna. The allegations were made by Satrudhan Kumar, the personal secretary to Bihar’s present Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary. Kumar said that the official home was lacking a number of essential goods, such as air conditioners, plant pots, and a sofa.

Choudhary was given the official apartment after Tejashwi left it on Sunday.

Echoing the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) party said it was already regrettable that Tejashwi left the official house so soon after resigning. According to JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, "this was already unfortunate, and to add, Tejashwi took away the valuables too."

As party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari accused the BJP of engaging in petty politics, the RJD denied the accusations.

Responding to the BJP's allegations, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh said, "The government should release a list of the things that were given. The BJP is in government and they should release the list and after leaving the space they should see whether the items are there or not. Everything would be clear. BJP is making false allegations and all they want to do is managing media headlines."

He also accused the BJP of removing the news on NIA's DSP being arrested for taking bribes in Bihar by the CBI from the Bihari media.

Bihar Deputy CM, Samrat Chaudhary was supposed to move into this bungalow during Navratri, but there were disputes around it beforehand.

Meanwhile, Union minister Giriraj Singh, who hails from Bihar, has slammed the RJD leadership and demanded a detailed probe to establish the scale of 'theft' at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence.

