Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Taps, sofa, ACs missing': Tejashwi Yadav accused of stealing items from Deputy CM residence, RJD reacts

    Following Tejashwi Yadav's departure from the Deputy CM's residence, accusations of theft have arisen, with officials claiming missing items. The RJD denies these claims, calling them petty politics, while the ruling coalition expresses disappointment over the alleged actions.

    Taps sofa, ACs missing': Tejashwi Yadav accused of stealing items from Deputy CM residence, RJD reacts gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 9:35 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Monday accused of stealing items, including taps, while vacating the Deputy Chief Minister’s official residence in Bihar’s Patna. The allegations were made by Satrudhan Kumar, the personal secretary to Bihar’s present Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary. Kumar said that the official home was lacking a number of essential goods, such as air conditioners, plant pots, and a sofa.

    Choudhary was given the official apartment after Tejashwi left it on Sunday.

    Echoing the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) party said it was already regrettable that Tejashwi left the official house so soon after resigning. According to JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, "this was already unfortunate, and to add, Tejashwi took away the valuables too."

    As party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari accused the BJP of engaging in petty politics, the RJD denied the accusations.

    Responding to the BJP's allegations, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh said, "The government should release a list of the things that were given. The BJP is in government and they should release the list and after leaving the space they should see whether the items are there or not. Everything would be clear. BJP is making false allegations and all they want to do is managing media headlines."

    He also accused the BJP of removing the news on NIA's DSP being arrested for taking bribes in Bihar by the CBI from the Bihari media.

    Bihar Deputy CM, Samrat Chaudhary was supposed to move into this bungalow during Navratri, but there were disputes around it beforehand.
    Meanwhile, Union minister Giriraj Singh, who hails from Bihar, has slammed the RJD leadership and demanded a detailed probe to establish the scale of 'theft' at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand Workers Union Thanks CM Soren, Discusses Demands

    Jharkhand state MPW employees union thanks CM Soren, discusses demands

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Kashi on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri anr

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Kashi on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri

    Actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin directed to appear for questioning in drug case involving goon leader Om Prakash anr

    Actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin directed to appear for questioning in drug case involving Om Prakash

    RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to observe nationwide hunger strike on October 9 AJR

    RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to observe nationwide hunger strike on October 9

    PM Internship Scheme sees strong start with 13000 opportunities from 50 companies including TCS, L&T anr

    PM Internship Scheme sees strong start with 13,000 opportunities from 50 companies including TCS, L&T

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand Workers Union Thanks CM Soren, Discusses Demands

    Jharkhand state MPW employees union thanks CM Soren, discusses demands

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 8 2024 Latest prices of 1gm 8gm and 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 8, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here

    Karan Johar's Dharma Productions ends pre-release screenings for upcoming films, Details inside NTI

    Karan Johar's Dharma Productions ends pre-release screenings for upcoming films, Details inside

    Indian Air Force Day: 5 most advanced fighter jets strengthening India's skies AJR

    Indian Air Force Day: 5 most advanced fighter jets strengthening India's skies

    "Beyond words...": Rajinikanth praises Fahadh Faasil's performance in 'Vettaiyaan' ahead of release dmn

    "Beyond words...": Rajinikanth praises Fahadh Faasil's performance in 'Vettaiyaan' ahead of release

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon