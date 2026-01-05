BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, calling its new pension announcement an "election stunt." She accused the government of deceiving people on finances, governance, secularism, and welfare schemes.

Former Telangana Governor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan strongly criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government on various issues, including pensions, finances, governance, secularism, and welfare schemes. While addressing the media at Tiruchirappalli airport, she accused the Tamil Nadu government of continuously deceiving the people. The BJP leader further described the recent pension announcement as the peak of "election stunt politics."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Allegations of 'Election Stunt Politics'

Soundararajan questioned whether the announcement refers to the Old Pension Scheme, the New Pension Scheme, or another scheme altogether, alleging that the confusion was deliberately created. While stating that there is no dispute over employees' right to pensions, she questioned whether the government would provide a proper and transparent pension system without misleading them.

BJP Aims to 'Capture George Fort'

She further said Pudukkottai is experiencing a festive atmosphere as the BJP prepares to "capture George Fort". Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting with the aim of achieving a record by capturing several forts, she said. As part of the visit, BJP leaders offered prayers at the Tiruchirappalli Rockfort temple and are proceeding to Pudukkottai to finalise strategies, expressing confidence in a decisive victory.

Criticism of Governance and Finances

Soundararajan further alleged that, unlike the Prime Minister, who expanded a scheme after renaming it in Mahatma Gandhi's name, the Tamil Nadu government has merely renamed schemes, reduced their scope, collected money from employees, and returned it to them, creating an illusion of benefit. She said the Chief Minister celebrated the move by distributing sweets, while several pension associations have reportedly called it not a genuine Old Pension Scheme, likening it to "new wine in an old bottle."

On State Finances and Worker Neglect

Regarding the state's financial situation, Soundararajan stated that the Tamil Nadu government has borrowed approximately Rs 9.5 lakh crore, placing a heavy debt burden on the people. She clarified that borrowing itself is not the issue, but criticised the lack of coordination with the centre.

She questioned the repeated neglect of sanitation workers, asking about the injustice they had committed. She alleged that during election periods, benefits are extended only to electorally favourable groups, while workers such as sanitation staff are ignored, calling this discriminatory.

Skepticism Over Policy Announcements

Questioning the timing of recent announcements, she asked what the government had done over the past four-and-a-half years. She alleged that multiple announcements may still come and claimed that the absence of a Government Order specifying the implementation date of the pension scheme indicates uncertainty about returning to power.

Speaking about Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko's padayatra, the BJP leader said it should be directed either to the DMK headquarters at Anna Arivalayam or to liquor factories. She accused the Tamil Nadu government of failing to close liquor shops or reduce alcohol sales while projecting a moral stance. She further alleged that despite government claims, drug seizures continue, calling it a "blatant lie drama."

Referring to the announcement of distributing 10 lakh laptops, she said that during her tenure as Puducherry Governor, laptops were provided to all Class 12 students. Questioning the claim that the new laptops are from "world-class companies," she asked why laptops from a Tamil Nadu-based company owned by industrialist Shiv Nadar were not procured, and sought clarity on what the government means by "world-class."

DMK's Secularism and Temple Policies Questioned

She also criticised Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Sekar Babu, alleging that he behaves as if temples are his personal property and expects devotees to act according to his wishes. Referring to the Suchindram temple chariot event, she said devotees were made to wait for long hours due to poor planning.

Challenging the DMK's claim of secular governance, she said that if the government is truly secular, the Chief Minister should be invited to temple consecration ceremonies as well. While acknowledging his presence at Iftar and Christmas events, she alleged discrimination in matters related to Hindu temples and said the DMK has no moral right to call itself a "secular alliance."

Scrutiny of Election Manifesto

Responding to a question on the DMK seeking public opinion for its upcoming election manifesto, she said people should first assess how much of the previous manifesto has been implemented. She alleged that only half of the earlier promises had been fulfilled and that a new manifesto would be another attempt to mislead the public. (ANI)