A 37-foot-tall Hanuman idol, the tallest in Tamil Nadu, was consecrated in Tiruchirappalli's Melur. The Maha Kumbabhishekam ceremonies, which began on March 21, culminated in the grand event, drawing thousands of devotees to the temple.

In Tiruchirappalli, at Melur near Srirangam on the banks of the Kollidam river, situated between the North and South Cauvery and often referred to as "Then Ayodhya", a 37-foot-tall Hanuman idol, said to be the tallest in Tamil Nadu, was consecrated.

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Following the completion of renovation and temple works, the Maha Kumbabhishekam was held today with great devotion.

Elaborate Rituals and Preparations

The rituals began on March 21, when sacred water was brought from various holy rivers, marking the commencement of Yagasala poojas. Early this morning, the fifth phase of Yagasala rituals was performed, including Vedic chanting, Divya Prabandham recitations, and Shanti mantras.

The Grand Consecration

The ceremonies concluded with Poornahuti, after which the sacred procession commenced from the Yagasala. Subsequently, holy water was ceremoniously poured over the temple tower kalasams of Lord Hanuman and sub-shrines, including Pattabhi Rama, Hayagriva, and Narasimha (Singaperumal). The Maha Samprokshanam, Kumbha Prokshanam, and Prana Pratishta were conducted simultaneously in a grand manner.

Idol Adornment and Devotional Fervor

This was followed by abhishekam (ritual bathing) of Lord Hanuman with holy water, floral offerings, and Maha Deeparadhana. The idol of Lord Hanuman was adorned with golden ornaments, including Sripada, Abhaya Hastha, a crown, and other decorations, crafted by renowned sculptors from Tiruvarur. The beautifully decorated deity drew thousands of devotees not only from Tiruchirappalli but also from various districts across the state.