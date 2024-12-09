Tamil Nadu weather: Heavy rainfall expected in several districts as low-pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a new low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast by December 11.

Chennai: Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Tamil Nadu as a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a low-pressure area. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this system is expected to move toward the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast by December 11, potentially triggering another spell of heavy rain across the state.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Ramanathapuram on December 11 and in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry on December 12.

This weather system follows Cyclone Fengal, which recently caused significant damage in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The formation of this new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has led to predictions of heavy rainfall not just in Tamil Nadu but also in Andhra Pradesh, South Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe. The current alert remains valid until December 13.

In Kerala, heavy rain is forecasted in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram districts on December 12.

