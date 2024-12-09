Mammootty, Mohanlal to Suresh Gopi: Educational qualifications of Malayalam film actors

Prem Kumar, a renowned Malayalam film actor and comedian, serves as Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, and his educational qualifications has come to limelight. Let's look at the educational qualifications of actos, including Prem Kumar, Jagadish, Anoop Menon, Indrajith, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Suresh Gopi, and Jayaram.

Prem Kumar currently serves as the Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, having previously held the role of Vice Chairman. He assumed the Chairman position following Ranjith’s resignation. Notably, Prem Kumar is the first actor to take on the role of Chairman, as the position has traditionally been occupied by directors. Known for his iconic comedic roles, Prem Kumar also holds a first-rank degree in Theatre. Moviegoers are particularly interested in the academic background of movie actors.

Prem Kumar

As the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) approaches, Prem Kumar’s role as the new Chairman and his unique perspective as a Malayalam film actor are expected to attract considerable attention. Prem Kumar earned his degree in Psychology from Chempazhathy Sree Narayana College and later secured first rank and a gold medal in Theatre from the School of Drama, University of Calicut.

Prem Kumar is not the only actor to have achieved first rank in their academic pursuits. Jagadish, celebrated for his comedic roles and versatility in cinema, secured first rank in his M.Com degree from Kerala University, which he completed at Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram.

Anoop Menon also achieved first rank after completing his law degree at Thiruvananthapuram Law College.

Other well-known Malayalam film industry personalities include Indrajith, who graduated with a B.Tech degree from Sardar College, Tirunelveli; Suraj Venjaramoodu, who pursued a Mechanical Diploma course at Attingal Government ITI; and Mohanlal, who holds a B.Com degree from MG College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mammootty’s fans will recall that before entering the film industry, Mammootty studied law and earned his LLB degree from Ernakulam Government Law College.

Prithviraj, who rose to prominence with Nandanam while studying at the University of Tasmania, Australia, later discontinued his degree to focus on his acting career.

Suresh Gopi, renowned for his powerful dialogue delivery, holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature from Fathima Mata National College, Kollam. Additionally, Jayaram, who transitioned from mimicry into becoming a beloved family hero, holds a degree in Economics from Sree Sankara College, Kalady.

