Three AIADMK MLAs from Madurantakam, Dharapuram, and Perundurai resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with the Speaker accepting their letters. The move drew sharp criticism from DMK's MK Stalin, who called it 'horse trading' by the ruling TVK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday formally informed the Election Commission about vacancies in three Assembly constituencies following the resignation of three AIADMK MLAs. The three constituencies which have been declared vacant are Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai.

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Speaker Confirms Acceptance of Resignations

Earlier on Monday, three AIADMK MLAs including Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar tendered their resignations to assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar, which were accepted later in the day. "Dharapuram MLA Sathyabama, Madhuranthakam MLA Maragatham Kumaravel, and Perundurai MLA Jayakumar have formally submitted letters resigning from their positions as Members of the Legislative Assembly with effect from today. Since the resignations were found to be in order as per Assembly rules, they have been accepted. MLAs must submit their resignation letters in their own handwriting and present them personally, without sending them through others. If this procedure is not followed, an inquiry may be conducted. As they submitted the letters directly in person, a decision was taken immediately," JCD Prabhakar said, following the acceptance of resignations of three AIADMK MLAs.

DMK Chief Slams 'Horse Trading'

The development also drew criticism from the oppositon with DMK chief MK Stalin calling it "horse trading" at a "horse speed." In an X post, MK Stalin lambasted TVK for being a "force of misery" and asked if the people cast their votes for the ruling party "merely to witness such disgraceful spectacles."

Recalling the factional split within the AIADMK camp during the trust vote, he wrote, "'Horse-trading' proceeding at 'horse-speed'! Scene 1: In the absence of a majority, the TVK seeks support from the leaders of its alliance partners. Scene 2: Negotiating a price to secure the supportive vote of a faction within the AIADMK during the confidence motion--while also picking up an AMMK member as a bonus. Scene 3: Orchestrating the resignations of certain AIADMK members and inducting them into their own party--right within the premises of the Secretariat itself."

"Did the people cast their votes for you merely to witness such disgraceful spectacles? Those who boasted of being a 'Force of Purity' have now been exposed as a Force of Misery," he added.

Stalin also slammed DMK's former ally Congress, calling their support for the TVK "hypocrisy." "The Congress party's feigned opposition to the BJP--having submitted a letter stating they would offer support only if the NDA's backing was not sought--now stands exposed in all its hypocrisy, as they sit within the Cabinet, relishing the unfolding drama and cheering it on," the post read.

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