Around 9 PM, one of the residents spotted a man standing near a small window of the washroom, holding a mobile phone. Alarmed, she raised a noise, prompting the suspect to flee the scene.

Kozhikode: A man from Kerala has been arrested for secretly placing a mobile camera in the washroom of a women’s residence in Kuttiyadi, Kozhikode. The accused, identified as Aslam, a native of Areekkara, was taken into custody by the Kuttiyadi police after CCTV footage confirmed his involvement. He was thrashed by the women before being arrested.

The incident occurred at a residence housing women employed in various institutions. Around 9 PM, one of the residents spotted a man standing near a small window of the washroom, holding a mobile phone. Alarmed, she raised a noise, prompting the suspect to flee the scene. Locals soon reviewed the CCTV footage, which clearly showed Aslam arriving at the premises. Based on this evidence, police tracked him down and arrested him.

Scroll to load tweet…