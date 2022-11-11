In touch with 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea: MEA

"We are in touch with detained sailors, and we are making all efforts for the early resolution of this issue. Right now, they appear to be in Equatorial Guinea," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

India on Thursday said it is making all efforts for early resolution of the situation involving the detention of 16 Indian sailors in Equatorial Guinea. These sailors have been in illegal custody since August 13 this year.

In reply to a question, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We are aware of the consular issue in Equatorial Guinea. Our understanding is that 16 Indian sailors are stuck there."

"We are in touch with detained sailors, and we are making all efforts for the early resolution of this issue. Right now, they appear to be in Equatorial Guinea," Bagchi said.

He further added: "We will extend all the help."

Why are Indian sailors in custody?

As per reports, merchant navy firm MT Heroic Idun's vessel reached Nigeria on August 8 to receive a consignment of crude oil.

On August 12, 26 crew members, including 16 Indians and eight Sri Lankans, were detained after being intercepted by the Equatorial Guinea naval ship in international waters. Later, they were escorted to Luba port.

What does the company have to say?

In a letter, MT Heroic Idun said the vessel was supposed to load crude oil in Nigeria's AKPO terminal on August 8. But the loading operation was delayed. On August 8 evening, an unidentified ship asked the Indian sailors to proceed with them and follow their instructions. The unidentified ship had claimed that they were from the Nigerian Navy.

Since it was night and its automatic identification systems were switched off, the Indian sailors could not identify the local ship. The sailors feared a piracy attack and sailed the vessel at full speed to ensure the safety and security of the vessel and its crew members.

The merchant navy ship was on August 12 seized by the Equatorial Guinea Naval.

Fifteen crew members, including nine Indians, were taken to Malabo on the same day and were detained there. The remaining 11 crew members remained on the vessel.

The company also paid a fine on September 28, but still, its employees have been held in Equatorial Guinea.

