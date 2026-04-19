At least 16 workers were killed in a massive blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. President Droupadi Murmu, VP CP Radhakrishnan, and CM M K Stalin have expressed condolences and initiated rescue efforts.

President, Vice President Express Condolences

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed her profound grief on Sunday following a fatal accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu that claimed 16 lives. In a formal statement released from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President extended her sympathies to the families affected by the sudden blast. "The loss of lives in a tragic accident at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, is deeply distressing," President Murmu stated. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

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Meanwhile, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended his condolences and prayed for the recovery of all the injured individuals. "The most heartbreaking accident that occurred in a fireworks factory near Virudhunagar causes immense sorrow. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I pray that all the injured recover fully soon," said the Vice President.

CM Stalin Orders Immediate Action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences on X post and said that, "I have requested the Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance".

16 Killed in Massive Blast

Nearly 16 workers were killed in a massive blast reported in a fireworks unit situated in Kattanarpatti in the Virudunagar district.

Senior police officials said that at around 3 pm on Sunday, a firework unit near Kattanarpatti reportedly blasted. On receiving information from the public, police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. Further, rescue efforts are underway.

Rescued individuals were shifted to a nearby government hospital. So far, 16 have died, and preliminary information says it's a licensed firework unit named "Vanaja Fireworks" that added the official. Vachakarapatti police are conducting an investigation into the incident. (ANI)