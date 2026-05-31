A CBI Court in Agartala convicted Pragati Sheel Infra Projects & Services Ltd and its three directors in the Tripura chit fund case. CMD Arindam Das, Director Paritosh Das and Admin Director Dipshikha Chakraborty were sentenced to six years RI.

A CBI Court here has convicted a private company named Pragati Sheel Infra Projects & Services Limited and its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Arindam Das, Director Paritosh Das and Administrative Director Dipshikha Chakraborty in the Tripura chit fund case.

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The accused Arindam Das, Paritosh Das and Dipshikha Chakraborty, on Saturday, have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for six years with a fine of Rs 3 lakh each. The CBI Court in West Tripura District, Agartala, has also imposed a fine of Rs 7 lakh on the accused private company, Pragati Sheel Infra Projects & Services Limited.

Case Background

Earlier, in pursuance of notifications issued by State Government of Tripura and the central government's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Kailashahar Police Station Case No. 90/2012 dated April 30, 2012 was re-registered on September 8, 2013 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the above mentioned accused and others for further investigation of the allegations that the accused persons had cheated the complainant and several others by not refunding the money invested by them, and misappropriated deposits to the tune of Rs 5-Rs 6 Crore collected from the general public.

After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet on May 28, 2018, against the accused Arindam Das, Paritosh Das and Dipshikha Chakraborty (Das) and one juristic accused entity, Pragati Sheel Infra Projects & Services Limited. The court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.

Court Orders Victim Compensation

In the judgement dated May 30, 2026, Special Judge (CBI), West Tripura District, Agartala has further ordered that the fine amount imposed upon the convicts, if realised, shall be forwarded to the competent authorities appointed for that purpose for proportionate distribution of the same amongst the aggrieved depositors through the District Magistrate & Collector, Unakoti District, Kailashahar who will proportionately distribute the realized amount to the competent authorities as per the requirements of their Sub-Divisions.

Further, the CBI Court has also requested the competent authorities to recover the defrauded amount from the attached assets, as far as practicable, in accordance with the law, and to distribute the same proportionately to the identified depositors/investors who did not get back their deposited amounts. (ANI)