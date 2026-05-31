IPS officer Rajeev Krishna has been appointed the full-time DGP of Uttar Pradesh after serving as the acting chief for a year. The move comes after significant political criticism from opposition leaders over the delay in the permanent appointment.

IPS officer Rajeev Krishna (1991 batch) on Sunday was appointed as full-time Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh. Last year in May, Rajeev Krishna was appointed as the acting DGP of the state.

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He had succeeded former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, who retired on May 31, 2025. Last year, the appointment of an acting-DGP instead of an IPS officer in the full-time DGP role ignited a political row in the state.

Political Controversy Over Appointment

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for not appointing a permanent DGP. In a post on X, Yadav said, "Why should the people of Uttar Pradesh and the poor law and order situation bear the brunt of the Delhi-Lucknow fight? When the 'double engine' cannot together elect a single officer, then how will they run the country and the state?"

UP Congress President Ajay Rai also raised objections to Rajeev Krishna's appointment as the acting DGP, questioning the state government's intent and the overall law and order situation. "Why is acting DGP being nominated? Why can't you appoint a permanent DGP? There is zero law and order in the state. This way, a strong message is not being sent to the state. When the Police chief himself is on acting post, that means the whole Police force is on acting posts," Rai said while speaking to the media.

Krishna's Initiatives and Reviews

DGP Krishna had also started Mission Shakti Kendra, aimed at the safety of women in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims at ensuring women's safety, dignity, and empowerment across the state.

Earlier this month, DGP Rajeev Krishna visited ATS Headquarters and reviewed operational readiness, infrastructure and anti-terror efforts. He directed enhanced use of social media monitoring, data analytics and regular mock drills. Coordination with NSG and other premier institutions for high-level commando training was also emphasised. (ANI)