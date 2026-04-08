DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian slammed the BJP's three-language formula, vowing not to bow down. CM MK Stalin accused the Centre's policies like GST and One Nation, One Election of threatening state rights, positioning DMK as the sole protector.

DMK Opposes Three-Language Formula

With less than two weeks to go for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Tuesday asserted that the DMK will "never bow its head to this three-language formula, which is unnecessary". The DMK MP also said that the people of Tamil Nadu will teach them (BJP) a "right lesson" when the elections are held in the State. Talking to ANI, Thangapandian said, "...We don't see any point for the necessity of a third language when we are learning a mother language as well as English. These Union Ministers and leaders are coming and saying that we are just encouraging the mother tongue to be learned...Has there been any increase in the number of Tamil teachers in Kendriya Vidyalaya? It is zero. The appointment of Tamil teachers is zero...They will indirectly force the students and the parents to choose a language for which the teachers are available. That is their major agenda. We will never bow our heads to this three-language formula, which is unnecessary. If they have guts, let them come and announce before the elections that we will impose. The Tamil Nadu people will teach them a right lesson..."

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Stalin Accuses Centre of Threatening State Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin alleged that the BJP-led Central government's policies like One Nation, One Election, GST and constituency reshuffle posed a "threat" to the state's rights, and it was "only the DMK which can stop them". The DMK President also highlighted the schemes of the government and alleged that AIADMK has "ruined" Tamil Nadu. "Palaniswami said that he joined the BJP to cover up his mistakes. BJP had not implemented any major project for Tamil Nadu, and the flyover built near Chidambaram was damaged due to poor quality. The Dravidian Model 2.0 government must be re-established. DMK was capable of fulfilling its promises. Welfare schemes like free electricity and free bus travel for women would be stopped if the NDA comes to power. The Central government's policies like One Nation One Election, GST hike and constituency reshuffle are a threat to state rights, and only the DMK can stop them. The AIADMK has ruined Tamil Nadu; the DMK is implementing the schemes systematically," CM Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)