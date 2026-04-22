300 security companies have been deployed across Tamil Nadu for the single-phase poll on April 23. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik confirmed Rs 543 crore seized since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced to ensure a fair election.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 22 (ANI): State Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday confirmed that around 300 companies of security forces have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling as the state prepares to vote in a single phase on April 23. "We are here to ensure a free, fair and transparent election. We have 300 companies in place, for which the deployment is done. We will ensure it is an election without any untoward incident," Patnaik said.

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She also highlighted the extensive enforcement actions taken since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. "The total amount intercepted is Rs 1262 crore, and the total amount seized by agencies is Rs 543 crores. Wherever MCC has been violated, FIRs have been filed in all cases. We are taking action on all complaints we have been receiving in our control centres," she added.

Security and Logistics Ramped Up Across State

With campaigning concluded, the election machinery has shifted focus to logistics and security arrangements. In Dindigul, the process of dispatching Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to 316 polling stations is underway under tight security, with 33 vehicles deployed for the exercise.

Security has been further intensified in several districts, including Karur, where authorities have identified sensitive and vulnerable polling booths. A multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place, involving local police, central armed forces, and flying squads. Continuous surveillance, area domination exercises, and vehicle checks are also being carried out to maintain law and order.

Karur District Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad conducted on-ground inspections at key locations, including the Old Bus Stand roundabout, reviewing preparedness with police personnel and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams. He also carried out patrols across the city and sensitive areas to assess readiness.

Officials said all necessary measures have been implemented to maintain law and order and provide voters with a secure environment. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the smooth conduct of polling, with a focus on transparency, strict enforcement of rules, and prompt response to any complaints.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.