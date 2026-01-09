The Tamil Nadu government has notified 100 new Reserved Forests from 2021-2025, a major conservation effort. This adds about 135 sq km of protected land across 10 districts, strengthening biodiversity and climate action in the state.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has notified 100 New Reserved Forests across the State between 2021 and 2025, marking a significant milestone in its sustained efforts to strengthen forest protection, enhance ecological security and build climate resilience through legally protected landscapes.

India's National Forest Policy (1988) envisages bringing 33 per cent of the country's geographical area under forest and tree cover to ensure long-term environmental stability. Tamil Nadu has steadily advanced towards this national objective and currently has 24.47 per cent forest and tree cover, providing a strong ecological foundation for further, science-driven expansion of green cover.

Legal Framework and Process

In this context, the notification of 100 forest blocks as Reserved Forests represents an unprecedented and forward-looking conservation initiative by the State. These notifications were carried out under Section 16 of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, following a rigorous and legally mandated settlement process. Each forest block underwent detailed field verification and settlement of rights by Forest Settlement Officers, ensuring that statutory procedures were meticulously complied with before conferring permanent legal protection.

Details of the Newly Notified Forests

As a result of these notifications, the extent of Reserved Forests in the State has expanded by approximately 135 square kilometres over the last four years. The newly notified Reserved Forests are spread across the 10 districts of Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Kallakurichi, Theni, Sivagangai, Nammakal, Nilgiris, Salem and Thenkasi, covering an area of 13,494.95 hectares. Among these newly notified forests, the Highways Forest block in Theni district is the largest, with an extent of 2,836.33 hectares.

Commemorative Publication Launch

On this occasion, RS Rajakannapan, Minister for Forests & Khadi, released a commemorative publication documenting the notification of the 100 new Reserved Forests. The book release took place in the presence of Supriya Sahu, LAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department; Srinivas R Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force; Thiru Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Chief Wildlife Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; and Anurag Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Special Secretary to Government, Environment & Climate Change.

Broader Impact on Conservation and Climate

The expansion of Reserved Forests plays a critical role in strengthening biodiversity conservation and climate action, which are interconnected. Legally protected forests safeguard critical wildlife habitats, secure ecological corridors, and protect watersheds, while also enhancing carbon sequestration and ecosystem resilience to climate change. Permanent forest protection, therefore, acts as a nature-based solution that contributes simultaneously to biodiversity conservation, water security and climate stability.

Through decisive, science-led and legally robust action, Tamil Nadu continues to demonstrate leadership in forest conservation, treating forests as critical ecological infrastructure essential for sustainable development, climate resilience and the long-term well-being of its people. (ANI)