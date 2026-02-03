Begur police arrested a Tamil Nadu native for selling ganja, seizing 4.85 kg worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, police detained the unemployed man who procured the narcotics from Odisha to sell in Bengaluru. He has been remanded to custody.

Details of the Arrest

According to police, officers of Begur Police Station received a tip-off from an informant that a person was selling ganja near a cesspool, close to a hostel on the main road in Devarchikkanhalli, within the police station limits. Acting on the information, police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and rushed to the spot indicated by the informant.

Accused's Interrogation and Confession

The suspect was detained at the location and questioned. During interrogation, the police found that the accused is a resident of Palani Taluk in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu.

The accused stated that he was unemployed and had been selling ganja to earn money. He further disclosed that he procured the banned substance at a lower price from hill regions near Bhubaneswar in Odisha and sold it at a higher rate in Bengaluru.

Seizure Details

Police seized 4 kg and 850 grams of ganja along with 15 ziplock covers from the possession of the accused. The total value of the seized material is estimated at Rs 2,50,000.

Legal Action and Police Team

The accused was produced before a court on February 2 and was remanded to judicial custody.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, Narayana M and under the leadership of KM Satish. The team, led by Police Inspector Krishnakumar of Begur Police Station, along with other officers and staff, conducted the arrest and seizure.

Recent Drug Busts in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, on January 28, Bengaluru police arrested 10 persons, including seven from other states, for allegedly selling prohibited narcotic substances following a multi-day operation. The arrests led to the seizure of drugs and other materials worth approximately Rs 4 crore, officials said. (ANI)