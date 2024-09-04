Tamil Nadu makes Aadhaar card mandatory for beneficiaries: Here's the list of govt schemes

The Tamil Nadu government has clarified that it is false information that ration items will not be available at ration shops if fingerprints are not updated on Aadhaar cards.

Social media has been abuzz with information that ration items will not be available at ration shops if fingerprints are not updated on Aadhaar cards. The Tamil Nadu Government's Information and Public Relations Department has clarified that this is false information. A post on the official social media page of the Information and Public Relations Department said:

'It is being spread on websites that ration items will not be given if fingerprints are not updated in Aadhaar.'

This is completely false information. 'Essential items are being provided to family cardholders who fail biometric/iris authentication at ration shops after obtaining their signatures in a separate register, and no family cardholder is denied goods due to non-verification of fingerprints.

The Food Supply Department has clarified that 'there is no connection between re-registration of iris and fingerprints for Aadhaar card renewal and distribution of goods at fair price shops. Do not spread false information!'

This was stated in an X post released by the Tamil Nadu Government's Information and Public Relations Department.

Free Aadhaar Update:

Aadhaar card is an important identity document for Indian citizens. Aadhaar card is also required to avail government schemes. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the details on the Aadhaar card are always correct.

Aadhaar cardholders can correct errors in their Aadhaar cards and change details like address, mobile number, etc. free of cost until September 14. After this deadline, a fee will have to be paid to update the information on the Aadhaar card.

As per Aadhaar rules, Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents on Aadhaar card should be updated once in 10 years.

Children can also get an Aadhaar card, which is being issued under the name Blue Aadhaar. The details of children between 5 and 15 years of age should also be updated after 10 years.

10 more days:

The Aadhaar Authority has requested the public to check whether the details like name, address, date of birth, mobile number etc. on the Aadhaar card are correct and update them free of cost.

The Aadhaar Authority has been continuously extending the deadline for free updates. Initially, this deadline was March 14. It was extended till June 14. Later, it was announced that Aadhaar details can be updated free of cost till September 14. There are only 10 days left for this opportunity to end.

