Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu makes Aadhaar card mandatory for beneficiaries: Here's the list of govt schemes

    The Tamil Nadu government has clarified that it is false information that ration items will not be available at ration shops if fingerprints are not updated on Aadhaar cards.

    Tamil Nadu makes Aadhaar card mandatory for beneficiaries: Here's the list of govt schemes RBA
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Social media has been abuzz with information that ration items will not be available at ration shops if fingerprints are not updated on Aadhaar cards. The Tamil Nadu Government's Information and Public Relations Department has clarified that this is false information. A post on the official social media page of the Information and Public Relations Department said:

    'It is being spread on websites that ration items will not be given if fingerprints are not updated in Aadhaar.'

    This is completely false information. 'Essential items are being provided to family cardholders who fail biometric/iris authentication at ration shops after obtaining their signatures in a separate register, and no family cardholder is denied goods due to non-verification of fingerprints.

    The Food Supply Department has clarified that 'there is no connection between re-registration of iris and fingerprints for Aadhaar card renewal and distribution of goods at fair price shops. Do not spread false information!'

    This was stated in an X post released by the Tamil Nadu Government's Information and Public Relations Department.

    Free Aadhaar Update:

    Aadhaar card is an important identity document for Indian citizens. Aadhaar card is also required to avail government schemes. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the details on the Aadhaar card are always correct.

    Aadhaar cardholders can correct errors in their Aadhaar cards and change details like address, mobile number, etc. free of cost until September 14. After this deadline, a fee will have to be paid to update the information on the Aadhaar card.

    As per Aadhaar rules, Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents on Aadhaar card should be updated once in 10 years.

    Children can also get an Aadhaar card, which is being issued under the name Blue Aadhaar. The details of children between 5 and 15 years of age should also be updated after 10 years.

    10 more days:

    The Aadhaar Authority has requested the public to check whether the details like name, address, date of birth, mobile number etc. on the Aadhaar card are correct and update them free of cost.

    The Aadhaar Authority has been continuously extending the deadline for free updates. Initially, this deadline was March 14. It was extended till June 14. Later, it was announced that Aadhaar details can be updated free of cost till September 14. There are only 10 days left for this opportunity to end.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Direct flights between India, Brunei....', PM Modi promises; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties ATG

    'Direct flights between India, Brunei....', PM Modi promises; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning shk

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning

    Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS) gcw

    'Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS)

    Anti-government lobby exists in police force: Kerala MLA PV Anvar anr

    Anti-government lobby exists in police force: Kerala MLA PV Anvar

    Bengaluru police submit 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police submit 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

    Recent Stories

    Direct flights between India, Brunei....', PM Modi promises; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties ATG

    'Direct flights between India, Brunei....', PM Modi promises; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 guide: What to know before purchasing a Lord Ganpathi idol? gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 guide: What to know before purchasing a Lord Ganpathi idol?

    IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list RKK

    IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning shk

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning

    Paris Paralympics Day 6: India sets new record with 20 medals scr

    Paris Paralympics Day 6: India sets new record with 20 medals

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon