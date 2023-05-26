New Parliament building: From religious prayer to minting Rs 75 coin; here's the inauguration ceremony details

PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers in the government are likely to be part of the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla will on Sunday (May 28) lead the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building. While the exact details of the inauguration ceremony are not be made been made public, it is reportedly said that the inauguration will take place in two phases.

Speaking to a news agency, officials from the central government said that the inauguration will take place in two phases and the rituals ahead of the inaugural ceremony will begin in the morning and is likely to be held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

It is understood that following the pujas, the dignitaries would tour the new building's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers. After conducting several rites, for which priests from Tamil Nadu, including the original goldsmith who crafted it, would be present, it is expected that the hallowed "Sengol" will be put in the Lok Sabha chamber, exactly next to the Speaker's chair.

According to the sources, a prayer ritual will also be held on the grounds of the new parliament building. The morning portion of the celebration will conclude at around 9:30 am, and the second leg is anticipated to start at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in front of all the dignitaries, including PM Modi.

The Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hariwansh, will speak during this part of the ceremony. He will also read a written message of congratulations from Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar. On this occasion, the President Droupadi Murmu will also read a prepared message.

According to reports, Lok Sabha Speaker will also be making a speech on the occasion. A slot has also been kept for the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha to make his speech on the occasion.

However, it is known that LoP Mallikarjun Kharge is unlikely to attend the ceremony after the Congress party along with a host of opposition parties announced the boycott of the inauguration ceremony.

The Centre has received a verified list of 25 political parties, some of whom are not members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will take part in the opening ceremony of the new Parliament building on 28 May despite the opposition's request for a boycott.