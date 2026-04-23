DMK's two-time MLA Geetha Jeevan cast her vote in Thoothukudi for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. She expressed confidence that Stalin would once again become the Chief Minister. Polling is underway across the district's six constituencies.

Geetha Jeevan's Candidacy Geetha Jeevan is a two-time MLA from the Thoothukudi seat, and won the last elections by a huge margin of 50,310 (26.9 per cent) votes against AIADMK's Sdr Vijayaseelan. This time, she is pitted against AIADMK's former MLA from Thoothukudi, ST Chellapandian. State-wide Polling Overview Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received.Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes. The Electoral Battle The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Two-time MLA and DMK candidate Geetha Jeevan on Thursday cast her vote at the polling station set up in Geetha Matriculation School in Thoothukudi for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Speaking to ANI, Geetha Jeevan said, "Stalin would once again become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."Polling has commenced across all six Assembly constituencies in Thoothukudi district. A large number of voters turned up early in the morning and were seen standing in long queues to cast their votes. In total, the district has 13,88,186 voters, including 6,77,004 men, 7,10,981 women, and 201 third-gender voters across the six constituencies. A total of 1,868 polling stations have been set up for the election.Geetha Jeevan is a two-time MLA from the Thoothukudi seat, and won the last elections by a huge margin of 50,310 (26.9 per cent) votes against AIADMK's Sdr Vijayaseelan. This time, she is pitted against AIADMK's former MLA from Thoothukudi, ST Chellapandian.Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received.Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes.The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source