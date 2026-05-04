Tight security has been deployed at actor Vijay’s Chennai residence as early trends in the Tamil Nadu election results show his party, TVK, taking the lead. Police remain on high alert to manage crowds and prevent any untoward incidents.

As vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections gathers pace, security has been significantly intensified around actor-turned-politician Vijay, the founder of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. The move comes in response to early trends indicating a strong performance by his party, which has triggered heightened anticipation and large gatherings of supporters. Authorities have deployed additional police personnel in and around Vijay’s residence in Chennai to maintain law and order and to prevent any untoward incidents as crowds continue to swell.

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Crowd Concerns Prompt Precautionary Measures

Vijay’s public appearances have consistently attracted massive crowds, occasionally leading to safety concerns. A tragic reminder of this came during his first major political rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, when a stampede caused by overcrowding resulted in the deaths of over 40 people, including women and children, while more than 100 others were injured. There were also reports of fans meeting with accidents while attempting to follow his convoy. In light of these past incidents, the police have adopted a proactive approach, prioritising crowd control and public safety during the counting process.

High Stakes in Vijay’s Political Debut

The elections, held on April 23, mark a crucial moment in Vijay’s political journey, as this is his first electoral contest. He is contesting from two key constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, both considered politically significant. His party, TVK, has fielded candidates across multiple constituencies, making its debut a closely watched development among political observers and voters alike.

Importance of Chennai Constituencies

The political landscape of Chennai plays a pivotal role in determining the overall outcome of the state elections. The city comprises 16 assembly constituencies, including prominent segments such as Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Villivakkam, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Egmore, Royapuram, Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Anna Nagar, Saidapet, T. Nagar, Mylapore and Velachery. These urban seats often influence broader electoral trends across Tamil Nadu.

2021 Results And Changing Dynamics

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam secured a near clean sweep in Chennai, winning 15 out of 16 seats, while its ally, the Indian National Congress, claimed the remaining seat. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam failed to secure any seat in the city. However, Vijay’s entry into the political arena is expected to disrupt this established dominance, with both the AIADMK and TVK posing significant challenges to the ruling DMK.

All Eyes On Final Outcome

With TVK showing early promise and Vijay’s growing political influence energising the electorate, the contest has become more dynamic than ever. As counting continues under tight security, the final results, expected within hours, will determine the future political trajectory of Tamil Nadu. For now, the state remains on edge, with all eyes firmly fixed on the evolving numbers.