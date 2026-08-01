Over 2,000 Muslims gathered in Tiruchirappalli for a special prayer (Salat al-Istisqa) seeking rain. This comes amid severe water scarcity, a failed monsoon, and depleted Cauvery water levels affecting Tamil Nadu, leading to drought-like conditions.

Muslims Hold Special Prayer Amid Severe Water Crisis

More than 2,000 Muslims gathered at the Uzhavar Sandhai grounds in Thennur, Tiruchirappalli, on Saturday to offer a special prayer seeking rainfall amid prolonged dry weather and worsening water scarcity across Tamil Nadu.

With temperatures continuing to remain above 37.5°C in several districts and the monsoon failing to bring adequate rainfall, the state is facing a severe water shortage. The situation has been further aggravated by the lack of Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu, resulting in depleted groundwater levels and drying water bodies.

The Cauvery river, which supports the Delta region and meets drinking and irrigation needs, has also witnessed reduced flow, while lakes and ponds in Tiruchirappalli have dried up, affecting farmers, the public and livestock. Taking these circumstances into account, the Tiruchirappalli District Jamaathul Ulama Sabha organised the special Salat al-Istisqa (prayer for rain) at the Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai grounds. The prayer was led by Tiruchirappalli District Jamaathul Ulama Sabha President Muhammad Noorul Haq Rashadi and Secretary in Aamul Hasan Hazrath. More than 2,000 Islamic scholars, clerics and members of the Muslim community participated in the gathering. During the prayer, participants raised their hands in supplication with tears in their eyes, praying for abundant rainfall, prosperity and relief from the prevailing drought conditions, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). They expressed hope and faith that their prayers would be answered and that the state would soon receive much-needed rainfall.

Government Forms Expert Committee on El Nino

Earlier on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government formed an expert committee, as instructed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, to monitor and advise the government on the impact of the expected strong El Nino event, identify areas that could be affected and suggest precautionary measures to deal with its possible impact.

According to a Government Order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on July 28, the committee has been formed under the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency (TNDRRA). The committee will monitor and assess the possible effects of El Nino and advise the government on steps to reduce risks from drought, floods and extreme rainfall. The government order said that below-normal rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon could affect water inflows into the Cauvery River, while heavy rainfall and flooding could occur during the Northeast Monsoon. (ANI)