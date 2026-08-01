Balapur Police in Hyderabad rescued a four-day-old baby and arrested a woman who allegedly tried to sell the newborn for Rs 5 lakh. The police, assisted by a social activist, laid a trap and intervened as the transaction was about to take place.
The Balapur Police in Telangana foiled an alleged attempt to sell a four-day-old baby in a swift operation and safely rescued the newborn. According to Balapur police, Waheeda Khatoon, a resident of Chandrayangutta, allegedly approached a woman named Mehrunnisa in Barkas and offered to sell the baby. The child was initially offered for Rs 6 lakh, but the price was later reduced to Rs 5 lakh.
Police lay trap, arrest woman
The alleged transaction was initially planned in Shaheen Nagar and was later shifted to a location near JGR Function Hall in Pahadishareef. Acting on the information, social activist Safiya Mahi assisted Balapur Police in laying a trap. As the alleged transaction was about to take place, police intervened, safely rescued the four-day-old baby and arrested Waheeda Khatoon.
Investigation underway
Police said the baby's mother, a resident of Golconda, had delivered the child on Tuesday and was discharged from a hospital in Malakpet on the same day. Balapur Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain whether any other individuals were involved in the alleged attempt to traffic the newborn. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)