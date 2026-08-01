Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao slammed the Centre over the NEET paper leak, alleging that delayed action led to student suicides and nationwide unrest. He argued that timely intervention could have saved lives and prevented the widespread protests.

Congress Slams Centre Over NEET Leak Handling

Launching a blistering attack on the Centre over its handling of the NEET paper leak controversy, Telangana Government Advisor and senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Saturday alleged that timely intervention by the government could have prevented student suicides and widespread unrest across the country. He criticised the Central government over its handling of the NEET paper leak controversy, questioning the delay in addressing student grievances before protests escalated nationwide.

Speaking to ANI, Rao highlighted the severe emotional toll on students, citing incidents of mental distress and suicides following the paper leak. "Lakhs of students who appeared for the exam were pushed into deep frustration after the paper leak, and several tragically died by suicide," Rao said. "The unrest eventually reached Delhi, leading to massive protests, lathi charges, and injuries. Had the government taken strict action initially, these lives could have been saved, and law-and-order disruptions prevented."

Rao further questioned the timing of the government's response and video statements following parliamentary discussions, urging authorities to prioritise swift intelligence and preventive action in the future. "Releasing videos or introducing bills after the agitation has already spread across the country serves little purpose for the affected students," he added. "The government and intelligence agencies must act proactively at the first sign of such irregularities to safeguard the future of students."

Government Passes Bill to Curb Exam Malpractices

Earlier on July 31, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament, stating that the legislation received support from a majority of the members. Speaking on the passage of the bill, which aims to curb the menace of exam paper leaks, Rijiju noted that while the House was largely in agreement on the necessity of the measure, any opposition encountered was driven by political agendas rather than the merit of the bill. "The bill addressing exam paper leaks has been passed with the support of the majority of MPs; while there was no real opposition to the measure itself, any dissent that did occur was politically motivated. Everyone is serious about education, and particularly so regarding the issue of exam paper leaks," the Minister told reporters.

Emphasising the government's commitment to the youth, Rijiju stated that the focus has now shifted toward the immediate execution of the law to protect the interests of the student community. "Now, the priority is to implement it as soon as possible to safeguard the students' future, and there are several other important bills listed - including one for today," he said.

On July 30, the Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed significant legislative business as the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha, with Opposition members staging a walkout during the voting. The Centre, however, defended the amendments, saying they reflected the government's willingness to "learn from experience" following the implementation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and were aimed at further strengthening the legal framework to curb examination malpractices. (ANI)