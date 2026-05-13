CM C Joseph Vijay's TVK government is set to win the confidence vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Support from Congress, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML has pushed the coalition's strength to 121 seats, well past the required majority mark.

TVK Government Set to Win Trust Vote

Congress, CPI(M), and VCK MLAs have extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, as the Tamil Nadu Assembly took up the motion for the Vote of Confidence on Wednesday.

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Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has two MLAs, has also extended support to the TVK government. Expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) MLA Kamaraj has also supported TVK in the Assembly. He said, "I supported the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government yesterday, I support it today, and I will continue to support it for the next five years. CM Vijay is protecting the entire state. I believe he will not leave me either. I am sure our Vijay will protect and save me too."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay is facing a floor test in the State Legislative Assembly to prove his majority. The TVK holds 107 seats in the Assembly, after Vijay resigned from Trichy East and retained Perambur. The party seems to be sailing through the test after it gained support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, which contribute two seats each. Adding one expelled AMMK MLA, the coalition's strength currently stands at 121 seats, breaching the majority mark.

Allies Extend Support, Put Forward Demands

During the discussion on the motion, the TVK allies extended support and also put forward their suggestions and demands from the largest party in the House.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, VCK MLA Vanni Arasu said that secular parties have extended unconditional support to the government and expressed confidence that the government would complete its five-year term successfully. Vanni Arasu stated that support was extended to prevent the BJP's alleged indirect attempt to bring Governor's rule and stressed the need to protect state rights. He also praised the Chief Minister Vijay for meeting and receiving greetings from opposition leaders after assuming office, calling it a positive example of political civility.

He urged the government to strongly voice concerns on state rights, fishermen's issues, and constituency delimitation. He also demanded a special law against honour killings, noting that such crimes are increasing in Tamil Nadu, and called for the implementation of recommendations made by the Justice Basha Commission.

He also sought a separate law against superstitious practices, Astrology, black magic, and fraudulent rituals, similar to laws enacted in other states. This comes amid Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) spokesperson and prominent astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel being appointed as the Personal Secretary to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday.

Vanni Arasu also requested the Tamil Nadu government to observe May 18 in solidarity with Eelam Tamils and appealed for Indian citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils residing in camps. He also added that welfare schemes such as the breakfast scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, and 200 units of free electricity should continue for the next five years.

Speculation of Split in AIADMK Rises

Meanwhile, there is speculation of a split in the AIADMK with the emergence of two factions--one led by CV Shanmugam and another aligned with former Chief Minister and party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Amid the speculations, Vijay also visited the office of former Tamil Nadu minister CV Shanmugam on Tuesday, signalling a potential shift in the state's legislative alliances.

An AIADMK MLA told ANI today, "All decisions will be taken by Edappadi K Palaniswami. About 25 MLAs will come here. The majority is on our side. All the people will be at our party only. All will be convinced. There is no need to worry. We have a good experience with Edappadi. We will wait and see. All will be right." (ANI)