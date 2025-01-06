TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized State Governor RN Ravi on Monday for walking out of the Assembly without delivering his customary address, describing the action as "childish" and accusing him of repeatedly disrespecting the people of the state.

The ongoing tension between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin reached new heights on Monday after the Governor left the State Assembly without delivering his customary address, calling it “childish” and accusing him of undermining democratic traditions.

The controversy erupted when Governor Ravi arrived in the Assembly to deliver his address but refused to proceed after his request to have the National Anthem sung was denied. The Raj Bhavan later issued a statement claiming the Governor had made a fervent appeal to both Stalin and Speaker M. Appavu to sing the National Anthem, a practice followed in all state legislatures at the beginning and end of the Governor’s address. However, when the request was not heeded, the Governor walked out in protest, citing “brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem.”

“The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today,” the Raj Bhavan’s statement read. It further claimed that Ravi’s appeal was met with a “cussed” refusal from Stalin and Appavu, leading him to leave the House in deep anguish.

In a sharp response, Chief Minister Stalin condemned the Governor’s actions, labeling them as “childish” and accusing Ravi of repeatedly insulting the people of Tamil Nadu. Stalin took to social media to question why Ravi remained in his post “when he does not have a heart to discharge his Constitutional duties.”

"According to the Constitution, it is a tradition of legislative democracy for the state governor to read the government's address at the beginning of the year! He has made it his custom to violate it @rajbhavan_TN. It is childish that the governor, who has cut out what was there and added what was not, has gone without reading it this time," he wrote in a post on X.

"The Governor's actions in continuously insulting the people of Tamil Nadu, the government elected by them, and the century-old Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly are unbecoming of the position he holds. "Why should someone who is unwilling to perform their political and legal duties remain in office?" is the question on everyone's mind!" he added.

The standoff highlights the ongoing tension between the Governor and the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu. This is not the first time Ravi has attracted controversy over issues related to protocol. Last year, Ravi made a brief and contentious address, with some of his remarks later expunged. His repeated emphasis on the National Anthem and his criticism of the Tamil Nadu government for not playing it at the beginning and end of his address have only added fuel to the fire.

