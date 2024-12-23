Hyderabad SHOCKER! Class 7 girl goes missing, parents murder online friend who allegedly harassed her

The parents of a minor girl were arrested for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old man, Kumar, whom they suspected of harming their daughter. The victim had reportedly lured the girl with false promises of film opportunities.

The Borabanda police arrested the parents of a minor girl on Saturday for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old man in 2023. They suspected him of harming their daughter and later disposed of his body in Nagarjunasagar. During the investigation, police discovered that the minor had connected with the victim, O Kumar, on social media. He had allegedly enticed the seventh-grade girl with promises of securing her roles in films.

"Subsequently, without telling her family members the girl met Kumar who allegedly confined her in a room in Yousufguda and attempted to rape her. But she resisted and managed to escape," said a police official as quoted by TOI.

The girl was later found wandering alone on the streets by Balanagar police, who moved her to a state home after she claimed to be an orphan. Meanwhile, her worried parents, searching for answers after her disappearance, examined her tablet and uncovered details about Kumar.

"They contacted him under some pretext and asked to meet. The duo then attacked him repeatedly when he said that he didn't know where the minor had gone after leaving his place. Kumar soon succumbed to his injuries," the cop said.

Concerned about potential repercussions, the parents placed the body in a car and disposed of it in the left canal of Nagarjunasagar, tying it to a stone to ensure it sank.

The case regained attention three days ago when Kumar's brother-in-law came across his abandoned auto-rickshaw.

"On March 12, 2023 Kumar's family had lodged a missing complaint. But we got a lead only recently when his brother-in-law found that his auto – which had some special fittings — was being used by someone else. Using that information, we traced that man using the vehicle. We found that he had replaced the original registration number and replaced it with a fake one," said a police official from Borabanda.

During their interrogation of the auto-rickshaw driver, the police discovered that Kumar had been killed. They also found out that the minor girl, who was not present when the crime occurred, had returned home six months later.

