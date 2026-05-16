CM C Joseph Vijay has allocated portfolios in the new Tamil Nadu cabinet, keeping key departments like Home and Police for himself. N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, and KA Sengottaiyan have been assigned key ministries like Rural Development, PWD, and Finance.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has allocated portfolios to the Ministers in the State Cabinet, where Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has kept several key departments under himself. The Council of Ministers was sworn in on May 10. The allocation formally distributes responsibilities among the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers, outlining the administrative structure of the Tamil Nadu government. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has kept the portfolios of Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged, Differently Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, and Urban and Water Supply.

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Ministerial Appointments and Portfolios

According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan, N Anand has been appointed as Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources. Aadhav Arjuna will serve as Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, while Dr KG Arunraj has been given charge of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.

KA Sengottaiyan has been assigned the Finance portfolio. P Venkataramanan will handle Food and Civil Supplies, while R Nirmalkumar has been appointed Minister for Energy Resources and Law.

Rajmohan will oversee School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity. Dr TK Prabhu has been given Natural Resources, and Selvi S Keerthana will be in charge of Industries.

Historic Political Transition

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice."

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam achieved historic success in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections, as it emerged as the single largest party in the assembly, winning 108 seats. Meanwhile, TVK was ten short of majority mark 118; it received support from other parties, including Congress, VCK, Left parties and IUML. (ANI)