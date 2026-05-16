Independent MLA V Kunhikrishnan said he won't place immediate demands on the new Keralam govt. Meanwhile, CM-designate Satheesan said the UDF cabinet list would be ready soon, with all ministers taking oath together on May 18.

No Immediate Demands: Independent MLA Kunhikrishnan

Former CPI(M) Payyanur area secretary and newly elected Independent MLA V Kunhikrishnan on Saturday said that he was not placing any immediate demands before the Keralam government that will assume office in the coming days.

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Speaking to the reporters here, Kunhikrishnan said, "I am not putting forward any demands at the moment. The government is only about to assume office. There are several issues related to the development of the constituency that need to be brought to attention. Efforts will be made to resolve them."

Kunhikrishnan is a Communist Party of India (Marxist) rebel who contested the recently concluded assembly elections from Payyanur constituency in Kannur district. He defeated TI Madhusoodanan of the CPI(M) by a margin of 7,487 votes.

UDF Cabinet Formation in Final Stages: Satheesan

Earlier in the day, Keralam Chief Minister-designate Satheesan said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would submit the list of ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday as discussions over cabinet formation continued among alliance partners.

Satheesan confirmed that the process of cabinet formation was in its final stages and said all ministers would take the oath along with him on May 18. "Discussions are ongoing, and tomorrow we will provide the list of ministers to the Governor. All the ministers will be taking the oath," he said.

UDF to Uphold Secular Position

After meeting leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Satheesan asserted that the UDF would continue to uphold its secular position despite criticism from political opponents. "There are some forces in Keralam trying to propagate a hate campaign. But the Muslim League and their leader, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, took a strong secular stand. Together, they have taken a firm secular position, and the UDF stance is also secular. We will continue it," Satheesan said.

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly by winning 102 seats, ending the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in the state. Satheesan, who has served as Leader of the Opposition since 2021, was officially named for the Chief Ministerial post on May 14. (ANI)