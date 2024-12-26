Tamil Nadu: BJP's K Annamalai vows flogging six times, walk barefoot until DMK government is ousted (WATCH)

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu's BJP state president, vowed to walk barefoot until the DMK government is ousted, condemning the state's deteriorating law and order and the recent sexual assault of a 19-year-old Anna University student.

Coimbatore: K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu's BJP state president, made a dramatic statement in Coimbatore, vowing to walk barefoot until the DMK government is ousted. He removed his shoes during a media address, expressing outrage over the state's deteriorating law and order.

Annamalai's impassioned speech was prompted by the recent sexual assault of a 19-year-old Anna University student. He condemned the state police for leaking the FIR, which revealed the victim's identity, and for shaming the victim in the report.

The BJP leader alleged that the 37-year-old accused, Gnanasekharan, was a repeat offender with connections to DMK leaders, which explained why he wasn't on the police's rowdy list. Annamalai presented photos and pamphlets linking Gnanasekharan to DMK leaders, reiterating his claim that the accused was a DMK functionary.

Annamalai also criticized the DMK government for diverting attention from real issues by playing "North-South politics." He expressed disgust at the politics being played out in the state, saying he was "sick and tired" of it.

In a display of penance, Annamalai promised to flog himself six times outside his residence and embark on a 48-day fast to visit the six holy abodes of Lord Murugan in the state.

Earlier, Annamalai had taken to social media to blame the Tamil Nadu police and state government for revealing the victim's identity through the FIR.



