Tamil Nadu: Student sexually assaulted, boyfriend attacked by two men on Anna University campus in Chennai

A college student was sexually assaulted and her boyfriend attacked by two men in the premises of Anna University in Chennai.

Chennai: A gruesome incident occurred within the premises of Anna University in Chennai, where a college student was sexually assaulted and her boyfriend attacked by unidentified men. The victims, both hostel residents, were spending private moments together near the bushes when the perpetrators struck. Following the incident, the police arrested one accused and said the investigation is ongoing.

The couple had attended a midnight mass prayer at a nearby church to celebrate Christmas. Upon returning to the college, they decided to spend some time together, unaware of the danger lurking nearby. The two men, described as youngsters, approached them, attacked the boyfriend, and dragged the girl to the bushes, where she was sexually assaulted.

The injured students were rushed to a private hospital, while the Kotturpuram police were informed about the incident. Senior police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur and Mylapore Deputy Commissioner of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, visited the college campus to conduct inquiries.

The police have locked down the college campus and are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the culprits. An investigation team, led by Kotturpuram Assistant Commissioner of Police Bharathirajan, is probing the case. Preliminary investigations suggest that the perpetrators might be outsiders who followed the couple from the church to the college campus.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault incident, stating that crimes against women in the state have reached an all-time high.

"Crimes against women are at an all-time high. Now this is not only shocking but for a moment we all felt paralysed. One of the safest places, Chennai, is the sprawling Anna University campus. A girl and boy were on a University campus when two unknown boys entered the campus and beat up the boy and sexually assaulted the girl with injuries. And now the CCTVs are not functioning. It shows the current state of law & order and administration in the Tamil Nadu," he said.

Annamalai urged the police to be given the freedom to operate and take necessary actions to ensure justice. He also questioned the safety of Chennai, which is represented by DMK MLAs and MPs, asking if the city is truly safeguarding its people. Annamalai added that he is hoping the Tamil Nadu government will take immediate action to address the issue.

