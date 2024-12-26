BREAKING: BJP accuses DMK of ties to suspect in Annamalai University sexual assault case; party denies charges

The BJP has accused the DMK of shielding Gnanasekaran, arrested in a sexual assault case at Anna University, due to his alleged political ties. The DMK denies these claims, insisting that justice will be served. The incident has sparked a political row over law enforcement in Tamil Nadu.

BJP accuses DMK of ties to suspect in Annamalai University sexual assault case; party denies charges vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 12:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

In a heated political controversy following the recent sexual assault case at Anna University in Chennai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the arrested suspect, Gnanasekaran, is a member of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The BJP claims Gnanasekaran has a history of involvement in similar crimes, and that his association with the DMK may have shielded him from previous investigations. 

The incident, which occurred on December 23, involved a 19-year-old female student from Anna University who was sexually assaulted by two men on the university campus. The student’s male friend was also attacked during the assault. The survivor filed a police complaint on Tuesday, which led to Gnanasekaran’s arrest.

Annamalai detained: BJP leader slams DMK over terrorist glorification, calls for boycotting ruling party

K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, shared photographs of the accused with senior DMK leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and accused Gnanasekaran of being a deputy organiser in the DMK’s Saidai East student wing. He alleged that Gnanasekaran had been involved in multiple sexual crimes, but was not prosecuted due to his alleged political ties. 

In an online post, Annamalai claimed, “A clear pattern emerges from such criminal cases across Tamil Nadu. A criminal becomes a member of the DMK and gets close to the DMK executives in that area. Cases against him are shelved, and he is not placed on the police watchlist.” He further accused the DMK government of being responsible for the crime, stating that if the accused had been properly investigated earlier, the assault may have been prevented.

Opposition parties, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), also criticized the DMK government. AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister E Palaniswami referred to the incident as proof of the DMK government’s failure in maintaining law and order. “This unfortunate regime has turned universities into dens for sex offenders,” Palaniswami said, also mocking the state government's claim that CCTV cameras at the university were not working, reported NDTV.

Palakkad By-Election: BJP’s C Krishnakumar takes early lead; eyes landslide victory

In response to the accusations, the DMK has firmly denied any connection between the accused and the party. A party spokesperson, A Saravanan, dismissed the BJP’s claims as baseless, asserting that the law would take its course. He emphasized that the accused had already been arrested and justice would be served. "If someone has committed a crime, the law won't stay silent. The Opposition is making baseless claims because they have nothing else to say against the DMK," Saravanan told media.

Gnanasekaran, who runs a local biryani stall near the university in Kotturpuram, was arrested after police investigations revealed his involvement in the assault. Sources stated that he confessed to the crime during questioning. Authorities are now looking into whether Gnanasekaran has been linked to other similar incidents in the past.

